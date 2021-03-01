Rihanna Lounges In Floral Lingerie In Pic Promoting Savage X Fenty’s New Spring Collection

Rihanna was looking ‘savage AF’ in her latest post to Instagram, for which she debuted a matching set of floral Savage X Fenty lingerie for the spring collection! Check out the sexy snap.

Spring has officially sprung thanks to Rihanna and her fierce Savage X Fenty collection for the season! The singer and fashion mogul, 33, took to her personal Instagram account in the early hours of March 1 and debuted a selection from the seasonal line. In the snap, Rihanna could be seen lounging on a reclining patio chair surrounded by the beautiful greenery of a secluded garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The singer sported her hair long, straight, and down with some fresh fringe, and her makeup totally brought out her natural beauty. The matching lingerie set gave off total ’60s vibes, thanks to its psychedelic design. She even fashioned the look with a matching, sheer cover-up as well. All told, the look, with its bright hues of orange, yellow, green and more, was the perfect way to usher in the spring season! “Savage af. don’t trip,” Rihanna captioned the photo. “New [Savage X Fenty] out now – only on savagex.com,” she added, along with the hashtag “Savage Spring.”

Rihanna’s lingerie label is seriously bringing it for the spring season. The site for Savage X Fenty features a slew of sexy lingerie looks perfect for any and every body type. In keeping with the spring theme, florals are heavily featured in warm and cool hues of lilac, yellow, and more! But when it comes to showing off some of these looks, Rihanna has always been one of the very best ambassadors for her own brand.

But while Rihanna has always shined in every single Savage X Fenty campaign, she’s also partnered with some incredible women, as well! There have been some amazing Savage X Fenty ambassadors, including Megan Thee Stallion, Christina Milian, and more. Given that the spring collection for the brand has just debuted, we’re can only anticipate that women like Megan and Christina will show off some of their favorite looks for the season, too.

Until then, however, fans are totally loving Rihanna’s latest post on the ‘Gram. Rihanna looked effortlessly beautiful in the promotional photo, and simply radiated the warm, glamorous energy of spring! We cannot wait to see the brilliant business woman show off more looks from the spring collection in the weeks to come!