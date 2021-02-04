Pregnant Christina Milian Looks Incredible While Showing Off Baby Bump In Sexy Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Actress Christina Milian has rocked a purple lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line in a stunning new snap.

An expectant Christina Milian was glowing in her latest snap, while rocking a lacy lingerie set from Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty line. The actress exposed her bare baby bump in the February 3 pic, in which she wore a purple bra, matching bottoms, and a delicate gold necklace. “Love Struck,” she captioned the photo, noting that she was an ambassador for the brand, founded by musician slash fashion icon Rihanna. “Okay Tina!!! Coming through with a LEWK!!!” one fan commented on the pregnant star’s snap, while another wrote, “So gorgeous my love.”

Christina is expecting her third child — the second with partner Matt Pokora — and shared the exciting news with her fans on December 10. “You and me + 3,” Christina’s pregnancy announcement post on social media read, adding the hashtag “more love.” It came just 10 months after she and Matt welcomed their son Isaiah! The doting mom also shares 10-year-old daughter Violet with ex-husband The Dream.

Her latest post certainly wasn’t the only time she’s shown off her changing body, and Christina is far from the only star to proudly rock Rihanna’s lingerie. In fact, some of Hollywood’s hottest stars can’t get enough of her gorgeous pieces. Megan Thee Stallion is a Savage x Fenty girl through and through. The “WAP” hitmaker began collaborating with the brand in May 2020 and has rocked some gorgeous looks over the past several months. One ‘fit that caught fans’ attention was a festive red lingerie moment from November 18. Megan rocked sheer red gloves and a lacy red bra and she posed with her hands running through her long, raven tresses.

Much like Christina, Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou is also an ambassador for the lingerie brand, and has rocked many stunning looks over the past year. One of her standout ‘fits was a lacy, blue bodysuit. She posed for a mirror selfie while rocking the sheer bodice and matching underwear, sweeping her dark brown tresses to one side as she offered the camera a pouty smile. “dreamy” she wrote, with a blue heart emoji.