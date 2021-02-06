Rihanna Channels The ’70s In Ultra Short Tie Dye Mini Dress As She Chills ‘In Da Shade’ — See Pics

Rihanna served up some serious summer inspiration when she rocked a head-to-toe tie dye outfit with a matching bucket hat.

It seems Rihanna has summer on her mind! The 32-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram on February 6 to share a series of snaps wearing a tie dye ‘fit — and fans are obsessed! The “Umbrella” singer donned a rainbow tie-dye silk slip dress, which she paired with a matching bucket hat and several jade jewelry items, including chunky layered necklaces, bangles and a ring. “jade in da shade,” the Fenty Beauty boss captioned the photos, in which her sunglasses were also an iridescent green shade!

Thousands of followers jumped into the comments section of the snap to comment on RiRi’s incredible ‘fit — even “WAP’ hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion dropped three heart eye emojis. Rihanna was recently linked to A$AP Rocky, 32, and the pair even celebrated Christmas together in her home base of Barbados. The couple were also spotted on a dinner date in New York City, and it turns out their romance works thanks to a number of different factors, namely their compatibility and number of mutual friends. “Rihanna and Rocky are so good. Their vacation together couldn’t have been better,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The level of attention their relationship gets is intense, so they’ve been trying to play it pretty low key, but they’re still very happy together.”

RiRi and Rocky also attended YAMS Day, which was started by the rapper in honor of his late friend A$AP YAMS. “Rihanna was with him this week on YAMS Day. That was Rocky’s best friend, but Rihanna knew him too,” the source explained. “She’s very much a part of Rocky’s inner circle. His friends are her friends, and her friends are his friends. It’s just one of the reasons this is such a great fit.”