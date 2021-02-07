Brittany Matthews Reveals Baby Bump In Tight White Dress At Super Bowl 2021

As Patrick Mahomes took the field for Super Bowl LV, his pregnant fiancee, Brittany Matthews, was cheering from the crowd in a white dress and black jacket.

Brittany Matthews was decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear while attending Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021. Brittany’s fiance, Patrick Mahomes, is the Chiefs’ quarterback, and she cheered him on at the game in Tampa. Her baby bump was fully on display as she rocked a skintight white dress, which she paired with a matching necklace and black jacket. Brittany shared a video montage of her journey to the Super Bowl, including a flight on a private jet to the game and more.

This is the second year in a row that Patrick has led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. In 2020, they won the game against the San Francisco 49ers. Brittany was also in attendance at that big game, cheering on her man. After the big win, she celebrated with Patrick on the field, and was also by his side during the team’s victory parade several days later.

In Sept. 2020, when Patrick received his Super Bowl ring, Brittany was there to support him at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home field, as well. However, the special day turned out to be even bigger than she could’ve imagined — because Patrick proposed! He decorated a suite with flowers, and even used some petals to spell out ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Brittany accepted the proposal….and the gorgeous emerald cut diamond ring that came with it.

Just weeks later, Brittany and Patrick revealed that they were expecting their first child together. In October, they found out that they were having a baby girl. Despite being pregnant for the entire 2020 football season, Brittany has continued to be Patrick’s biggest fan and cheerleader. Brittany and Patrick, who are high school sweethearts, have not revealed their baby’s due date, but fans have guessed that their little one is expected sometime in March or early April.

At the 2021 Super Bowl, Patrick and the Chiefs are taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was Tom’s first season with the Bucs after playing with the New England Patriots for 19 years. The 43-year-old has already played in nine Super Bowls and won six. Meanwhile, Patrick, who is just 25 years old, has only been playing professional football since 2017 when he was first drafted by the Chiefs.