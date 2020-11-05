Joe Manganiello Looks Wild With New Blue Mohawk Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics

Joe Manganiello debuted a drastic new look on Nov. 4. He’s proudly walking around with a spiked blue mohawk and the sides of his head completely shaved! See Joe’s hair evolution — from his dark locks, to his blonde hair and his new blue do’!

Joe Manganiello was feeling blue when he chose his latest hair color, literally. The Magic Mike actor, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his new look —¸a spiked blue mohawk with the sides of his head shaved. He’s pictured squinting at the camera in a new gym selfie, which also showed his bulging arm muscles.

It’s unclear if Joe’s new blue do is for a role or just for fun. He captioned his post with, “Time to go to work…,” although the saying could’ve been directed toward his workout. Additionally, Joe sported a salt and pepper goatee and a grey muscle tank by the brand Death Saves. He even tagged his Evolution359 mental health and fitness brand in the post.

The new photo raised questions about whether or not Joe’s blue hair is related to his role as Deathstroke (also known as Slade Wilson) in the Justice League Snyder Cut reboot. The actor donned blonde hair in the 2017 film. “I love Deathstrokes new look!! The blue really brings out the eyes!,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another added, “So much for the Deathstroke rumors (unless he already shot whatever additional photography he was scheduled to).”

Before Joe dyed his hair blue, the actor was walking around with bleach blonde locks. He rocked a bright mohawk that was slightly grown in on the sides in recent photos from Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s 45th birthday party. Joe was nearly unrecognizable in a group photo from the small gathering, which took place at Ferguson’s Malibu home in late October. Joe and wife Sofia Vergara showed up with their tiny chihuahua dog, who even made it into the Modern Family (mini) reunion photos with Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen.

Fans of the actor will know that Joe’s natural hair is a shade of dark brown/black. He’s walked countless red carpets and attended many events sporting his darker locks, in addition to donning dark hair in many of his on-screen roles. Nonetheless, in recent years, Joe has proudly let his grey hair fly!