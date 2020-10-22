Tia Mowry’s Blonde Hair Makeover: Actress Looks Unrecognizable With Golden Bangs – Before & After Pics

Tia Mowry has a brand new do’! The brunette actress debuted a blonde hair makeover in a new selfie on Oct.22! And, that’s not all. — Tia also showed off edgy, new bangs!

Tia Mowry is figuring out if blondes really have more fun! The actress, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday to debut her new hair transformation – a blonde dye job with choppy front bangs. In her caption, Tia revealed that her new do’ is just “for fun.” Although, we wouldn’t mind if her blonde locks are here to stay!

Tia’s new look is courtesy of celebrity hair and makeup artist, Julianne Kaye, who’s worked with the Sister Sister alum many times before. Kaye’s roster of celebrity clientele includes Jenna Dewan and Stella Maxwell, to name a few. It’s unclear if Kaye applied Tia’s semi smokey eye, contour and her subtle pinkish-nude lip. Tia completed her look with a pleated camouflage top that featured a high-neck and puffy sleeves.

Tia’s blonde locks are a major change from her dark brown hair, which she usually parts down the middle. Since the ’90s, when fans were introduced to Tia in Sister Sister, she’s rocked her signature dark hair. So, it’s nice to see her switching things up!

Speaking of change, Tia has experienced a lot of it in 2020. At the end of August, she revealed that she was down 68 pounds since giving birth to her second child in May 2018. The actress also expressed how proud she was to have lose the weight on her own terms.

“I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time,” Tia wrote alongside a mirror selfie that showed her looking slim and trim in a pair of daisy dukes. “I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth,” she continued. “Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s.”