Tamera Mowry Admits Her Kids Have Never Seen ‘Sister, Sister’ & Says She ‘Cannot Wait’ To Watch With Her Daughter Ariah, 5

As ‘Sister, Sister’ hits Netflix, Tamera Mowry told HL that she can’t wait to watch the iconic Disney show with her daughter, Ariah!

Can you believe that Tamera Mowry‘s kids have never seen a single episode of Sister, Sister? That right! The Mowry twin sis, who starred as Tamera Campbell in the Disney classic from the ’90s, spoke to HollywoodLife.com and revealed that her kids Aden, 7, and Ariah, 5, have never seen the show! Now that the series, which went off the air in 1999, is coming back via Netflix, Tamera said she “cannot wait” to watch it with them, especially her daughter!

“They’ve seen Twitches, but they have not seen one episode of Sister, Sister, so I cannot wait,” she told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “My daughter, she is really getting into Disney shows like Wizards Of Waverly Place, so I’m curious to see what what she’s going to say when when she watches Sister Sister. I’m really, really, really excited.”

While there’s no formal plans to watch together yet, Tamera added that she’d love to get together with her sister, Tia Mowry, and her kids to get all the cousins to experience the show together. “A dream of mine is, Tia has this theater in her house and I would absolutely love to get the family together, and all the cousins together cousin cousins, watching Sister, Sister. I think that would be awesome,” the former Real host said. “I just can’t wait to see their reactions. I’m going to film it!”

Currently, Tamera and her husband, Adam Housley and their kids are quarantining in their home in Napa Valley, while the rest of their family is in Los Angeles. “We really started missing each other really, really, really badly and I’m just so grateful for technology that we’re able to all Zoom, and we have a text group called Sister Sister, where the whole family talks,” she explained. “I just can’t wait to hug Tia and hug my brothers and just hug my family.”

Tamera and Adam have been making their own fun in the Q, though — stirring up some goodness in the kitchen with their own YouTube series! We highly recommend checking it out! In the meantime, Tamera also partnered with Lucky Charms to release their Just Magical Marshmallows pouches! Just Lucky Charms Magical Marshmallows just hit stores and is available in select locations nationwide, for a limited time.