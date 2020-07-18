Tamera Mowry-Housely Reveals She’s Feeling ‘Happiness’ After Shocking Exit From ‘The Real’

Tamera Mowry-Housely has opened up about how she’s feeling following the announcement of her surprise exit from ‘The Real’ after 7 years.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, 42, has revealed how she’s feeling following her shock announcement that she’s leaving The Real after 7 years. The TV personality took to Instagram on July 18 and opened up to her 7.9 million followers. “Feeling a deep sense of #strength, #innerpeace and #happiness from the Lord today, and for that I am grateful Wishing everyone a beautiful weekend,” she captioned a selfie.

In the snap, she wore a gold tank top and accessorized with layered gold necklaces and oversized hoop earrings. Tamera pulled her hair back into a tight top knot, and showed off her bronzed makeup look. Fans quickly jumped into the comment section to share how inspired they were by her. “So beautiful!! You are truly an inspiration to me. So sad to see you go from The Real because you are my favorite, but I know you will be great in everything you do,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “[I] love watching your family interact, it’s so amazing and rare at times in this day .. thank you for new recipes and and laughter.”

She made the shock announcement on July 13 that she would be leaving the daytime talk show. “I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real,” Tamera revealed.

The former Sister Sister actress added, “To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I will be rooting for you as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new career opportunities, and embarking on the next new chapter of my life.”

The exit came as a shock to her co-hosts. “The rest of the girls were blindsided,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Jeannie Mai, 41, Loni Love, 49, Adrienne Bailon, 36, and Tamera led the successful female-driven talk show since it premiered in 2013. And since then, the show has seen other co-hosts come on, including Tamar Braxton, 43, and Amanda Seales, 39, who announced her departure just two weeks before Tamera. The show is currently picked up through 2022 and it remains to be seen if more co-hosts will be added.