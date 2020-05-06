Adrienne Bailon, 36, Debuts Hair Makeover: ‘The Real’ Star ‘Accidentally’ Dyes Her Roots Black

Adrienne Bailon revealed she unintentionally used her husband’s black hair dye while trying to color her roots in quarantine and it caused her to change her entire hair color. See the before and after pics here.

Adrienne Bailon, 36, is embracing her darker locks after a hair dye mishap while in quarantine! The Real host shared some new gorgeous photos of herself posing in a towel with long black hair and used the caption to explain that she accidentally used her husband Israel Houghton‘s black hair dye instead of her own golden brown color when she grabbed the wrong box.

“So… I accidentally dyed my roots black. Yeah… major fail,” the caption began. “I’m currently living life with black roots & the bottom of my hair is golden brown with blonde highlights. SMH. ‘How the hell did that happen?!’ you ask… Well… I ordered hair color in bulk from amazon for me & my husband & because we use the same brand they put both colors in the same box – black & golden brown. I thought I grabbed golden brown… I. DID. NOT. – total moron move & there is no excuse! So here we are.”

Adrienne’s fans quickly took to the comments section of her post to compliment her new look. “Awww no Adrienne😔 oh well, the only thing you can do is just rock it! And you are definitely rocking it 👍🏻,” one fan wrote. “Wait but you actually would look incredible with black hair 💕,” another admitted. “First of all, what’s wrong with the black?! It actually looks really good on you!” another agreed.

It’s good to know that Adrienne can make light of her unintentional hair color change and embrace it! She’s looking amazing and we can’t wait to see more pics soon!