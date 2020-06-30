Tweets
Amanda Seales Drags ‘Irresponsible’ Terry Crews For Hoping BLM ‘Doesn’t Morph Into Black Lives Better’

Amanda Seales doled out some harsh criticism for Terry Crews, saying that his tweet about Black Lives Matter ‘morphing into Black lives better’ was ‘unintellectual.’ She also told him that such ‘ignorance will be your downfall.’

Amanda Seales was ready to take on Terry Crews‘s comments on the Black Lives Matter movement. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 51, took to Twitter on June 30, tweeting the message “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure [Black Lives Matter] doesn’t morph into [Black lives better].” Understandably, many took issue with Terry’s comments, which many felt skewed the meaning and importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

One such person who had a problem with Terry’s message was Amanda Seales, who immediately responded to the tweet within two hours. “This is unintellectual and irresponsible,” Amanda replied. “You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall.” But Amanda didn’t stop there.

The comedienne and recent BET Awards host took to her own Twitter to dole out some thoughts for her followers to parse through. “I simply cannot stand for the touting of ignorance as fact. We have spent too much time making mediocre minds famous,” Amanda tweeted. “It is my mission to empower/embolden those Black voices who speak of mental elevation not just materialism.”

The Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use author continued her thread, writing, “I believe that consciousness is the thread that was thinned since the ’60s and in strengthening it we will sturdy our minds/bodies for the fight for change we demand to see!” Amanda continued throughout the day to tweet out thoughtful, inspiring messages, reminding her followers that they are deserving of love and understanding.

The tweets come as the nation continues to see Black Lives Matter protests and rallies in the wake of the deaths of Black men and women like George FloydBreonna TaylorAhmaud Arbery, and many more at the hands of law enforcement. Initial protests erupted across the nation following the death of George in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin knelt on Georges neck until he went unconscious and died. Derek and his fellow disgraced officers Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao have since been charged for their crimes ranging from second-degree murder to aiding abetting second-degree murder.

The movement has since gained traction across the globe, and many public figures and celebrities alike have joined protesters in the streets to stand in solidarity with the movement. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, many are trying to find alternative ways to become a part of the solution. As such, HollywoodLife encourages its readership to check out these worthy causes and resources to educate and donate.