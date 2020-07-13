Tamera Mowry Leaving ‘The Real’ After 7 Years On Talk Show: ‘All Good Things Must Come To An End’

Tamera Mowry has had quite an emotional day. She announced that she’s no longer going to be a co-host on ‘The Real’ after seven years with the show. It came just after she mourned good pal Naya Rivera’s passing.

It’s been one heck of an emotionally draining Monday for Tamera Mowry. First the 42-year-old wrote a heartfelt message eulogizing good pal Naya Rivera‘s death, then she dropped the bombshell on fans that she’s no longer going to appear as a co-host on the daytime talk show The Real. Tamera acknowledged the crazy timing in her July 13 farewell post about the show, writing in the caption, “I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first.” Her post came just two hours after she mourned Naya’s body being found and identified after she drowned five days earlier in CA’s Lake Piru.

While Tamera didn’t say if she was leaving by choice or if she wasn’t asked back, she called her departure “bittersweet” at a place she considered “my home.” “For seven years my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” her IG post began, with grey lettering against a pink background.

“I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real,” Tamera revealed.

“To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I will be rooting for you as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new career opportunities, and embarking on the next new chapter of my life,” the former Sister Sister actress concluded.

Tamera has been with the show since it’s inception in 2013, along with fellow panelists Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai. Adrienne wrote in the comments of the Tamera’s departure post, “SISTERS FOREVER & EVER & EVER,” while Jeanne cheered, “I’m so happy for you sis. I can’t wait for all that lies ahead.” Tamera’s husband Adam Housely gushed, “The kids and I are so very proud of everything you do,” while her good pal, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure commented, “Well done my friend! So proud of you. Looking forward to the seeing the next chapter for you in whatever form that will be!”

Tamera’s goodbye post came on the heels of her mourning Naya’s official passing, as her body was found five days after she drowned during a boating trip with her four-year-old son Josey. Tamera shared an Instagram photo with her arms around the Glee star during an appearance on The Real and wrote, “Can’t believe I’m writing this. My heart. So many emotions. So many memories. My mind did not want to accept this.”

She continued. “My sweet Naya. I love you. Will always love you. I’ll never forget your sweet smile, your amazing voice, and your warmth and love that has always welcomed me. I knew as early as 9 years old you were going to grace us with so much talent and so much beauty. I’m so grateful to have been blessed with your presence for over 20 years. You took my breath away and always will. Another angel has gained her wings. My heart goes out to the Rivera family.”