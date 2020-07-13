Mandy Moore, Tamera Mowry & More Stars Mourn Naya Rivera After Her Tragic Death

Naya Rivera is being remembered by celebrities like TK, TK and more after it was confirmed on July 13 that she had sadly died

Hollywood is reeling after the death of 33-year-old Naya Rivera. The Glee actress’ body was found in Lake Pirumon July 13, five days after going missing while boating with her four-year-old son on July 8. Stars have taken to social media to mourn Naya. This is Us star Mandy Moore tweeted, “This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones.” The Real host Tamera Mowry wrote a lengthy statement to her Instagram, as the two had known each other since childhood. She said that she was “so grateful to have been blessed with your presence for over 20 years.”

“Can’t believe I’m writing this. My heart. So many emotions. So many memories. My mind did not want to accept this. My sweet Naya. I love you. Will always love you. I’ll never forget your sweet smile, your amazing voice, and your warmth and love that has always welcomed me. I knew as early as 9 years old you were going to grace us with so much talent and so much beauty. I’m so grateful to have been blessed with your presence for over 20 years. You took my breath away and always will. Another angel has gained her wings. My heart goes out to the Rivera family,” the former Sister Sister star wrote.

Talk show host Wendy Williams tweeted that she was “Praying for her family at this time,” along with prayer hand emojis. Former Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parish took to Twitter we well to mourn the actress, writing, “Rest In Peace and power, Naya.”

News broke that Naya had gone missing on the evening of July 8. The actress and her son, Josey, 4, took a boat out on Lake Piru in Southern California. Hours later, another boater spotted Naya’s boat drifting in the water, with the child asleep onboard. Officials were notified, and dive and air rescue teams immediately began a search for Naya. The child told officials that his mother did not get back on the boat after going for a swim. Unfortunately, the initial search had to be suspended after just a few hours as nightfall hit the area.

Although hopes were high that Naya would be found safe, officials have sadly confirmed that she died after the Lake Piru incident. Of course, fans and fellow celebrities are extremely devastated for Josey, who has lost his mother. Josey’s father is Ryan Dorsey, who Naya was married to from 2015 until 2017 (their divorce was finalized in 2019).

Naya is best known for her role as Santana on the hit series, Glee, which aired from 2009 until 2015. Unfortunately, she is not the show’s only star to suffer a tragic fate. In 2013, Cory Monteith was found dead in a hotel room after an accidental drug overdose. Then, in 2018, Mark Salling was found dead from an apparent suicide by hanging. Our thoughts are with Naya’s son and other loved ones during this incredibly sad time.