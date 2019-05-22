Tamera Mowry Reveals Why A ‘Sister, Sister’ Reunion Hasn’t Happened Yet, Even Though She’d ‘Love’ One

Years later, we’re still wondering about that ‘Sister, Sister’ reboot. Tamera Mowry revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife what exactly the hold-up is.

Even though Sister, Sister ended two decades ago after six seasons, fans are still wondering if sisters Tia, 40, and Tamera Mowry, 40, will ever return for a reunion. Tamera spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the show’s future. “We would love to see a Sister, Sister reunion, but timing is everything and the material has to be 100% right, otherwise what would be the point,” Tamera told HL EXCLUSIVELY while she partnered with Blue Bunny Ice Cream for its task force initiative through May 31. “The show is iconic so the reboot needs to be amazing or we need to leave it alone.”

Beyond a potential Sister, Sister reboot, Tamera teased her other upcoming projects. “A few things are in the works that I’m excited about,” she revealed. “The one thing I can talk about is Adam [Housley, 47, Tamera’s husband] and I are working on a YouTube/digital reality series about our family which we are very excited about.” That wouldn’t be her first time dealing with reality television – Tamera and her sister did a show about their lives, Tia & Tamera, from 2011 to 2013.

Tamera is currently a co-host on talk show The Real, which she talked about with HollywoodLife, as well. “My favorite memory was our first day of shooting because I remember looking at the audience and thinking it was surreal,” she said. “I never thought in a million years that I would be a talk show host.”

While Tamera is all about that work life, she’s still excited for a break every once in a while. She said she’s most looking forward to a family vacation this summer. “Adam and I have vacationed a lot before and since we got married [in 2011] and now our kids are at the age where we can take them… so [I’m] really [looking] forward to it.” Tamera and Adam have two children together, Aden John, 6, and Ariah Talea, 3. While we want nothing more than for Sister, Sister to return, we understand that a lot of chips need to fall into place first. In the meantime, we guess we approve of Tamera taking a much-earned break with her family!