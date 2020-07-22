Tamera Mowry Cuddles Her Kids Aden, 7 & Ariah, 5, Close After Abruptly Leaving ‘The Real’ — See Pic

Tamera Mowry spent the day soaking up the sun with her ‘mini me’ daughter Ariah, 5, and her ‘little man’ son Aden, 7, in a new selfie she posted to Instagram, following her shocking exit from ‘The Real.’

After a major career shakeup, Tamera Mowry decided to get back to what’s important and spend some time with her little ones. The stunning mother-of-two and former Disney Channel star, 42, shared a gorgeous, makeup-free selfie featuring her two children — son Aden, 7, and daughter Ariah, 5 — whom she shares with her husband of roughly nine years, Adam Housley. In the photo, Tamera’s little ones cuddled up next to their fierce mom, as they posed following a dip in the pool!

“My favorite days are spent with these two,” Tamera began the caption to her post. She also added floating heart emojis and the hashtags “my little man” and “my mini me,” after her heartfelt words. Tamera might have a lot more favorite days in store, considering that her recent post comes nine days after she announced her exit from the talk show The Real after seven years as a co-host.

In an emotional post she made to her Instagram account on July 13, Tamera assured her followers that she had “NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya [Rivera], but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first.” The post came just two hours after Naya’s body was found at Lake Piru in California.

“For seven years my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” she explained. “However, all good things must come to an end and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real,” she revealed.

Since the shocking announcement, Tamera’s co-hosts have understandably taken the time they need to process the news, although a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that they were “blindsided” by her decision. However, a secondary source went on to explain that Tamera’s longtime co-hosts “completely understand her decision and respect” her choice after growing “so close over the years.”

After making her big announcement, Tamera has turned her attention to herself and her family. The former Sister, Sister star has been posting family updates, and beautiful photos featuring herself and her children. Clearly, Tamera is already beginning to embrace this new, exciting chapter of her life.