How ‘The Real’ Hosts Truly Feel About Tamera Mowry’s Exit After Processing Her Departure

Tamera Mowry shocked millions of people when she announced her sudden departure from ‘The Real’ after being with the show for many years.

So long, farewell. Tamera Mowry, 42, is moving onto other things that won’t involve her sitting as a panel member on the Daytime Emmy-winning series The Real. Such a move would usually leave people feeling in a sense of shock but its been nothing but love from the women who she has chatted with on our television screens for nearly a decade. “The Real co-hosts are really happy for Tamera and completely support her,” a source reveals to HollywoodLife exclusively. “They all have grown so close over the years and they completely understand her decision and respect it.”

And don’t worry folks, the usual faces will still be apart of your weekday worlds. “There are no plans for Adrienne (Bailon), Loni (Love) or Jeannie (Mai) to leave,” our insider continued. “The four of them felt like they had a bond like no other and are true, lifelong friends no matter what. They talk all of the time and there’s nothing but love there. They consider one another family and their bond on and off camera is real.”

“I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya (Rivera), but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first,” the mother-of-two wrote on July 13 while referencing the late Glee star. “However, all good things must come to an end and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real,” she later revealed.

Tamera isn’t the first person to depart from The Real. Tamar Braxton, 43, one of the OG co-hosts, announced she was leaving the show in May of 2016. Amanda Seales, 39, a popular comedian who is also known for her work on HBO’s Insecure, left in June after becoming a permanent co-host 6 months earlier.

The former Sister, Sister star appears content with her decision to leave. “Feeling a deep sense of #strength, #innerpeace and #happiness from the Lord today, and for that I am grateful Wishing everyone a beautiful weekend,” she captioned a Instagram selfie taken days after she revealed her news.