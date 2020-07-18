Big Sean Mourns Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera After Drowning Death: ‘I’m Still Grieving & In Shock’

Big Sean is absolutely heartbroken over the tragic death of his former love Naya Rivera. The two dated in 2013 and were engaged for a number of months before deciding to go their separate ways.

As Hollywood mourns the loss of Naya Rivera, who was found dead on July 13 at the age of 33 after drowning while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son, her former fiance Big Sean joined the chorus of voices remember the Glee alum’s vibrance and life. The rapper 32, took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to Naya, whom he dated in 2013 and was engaged to until Apr. 2014. He took his time to mourn, finally putting his thoughts together for the IG post that he shared late on Friday, July 17, four days after her body was recovered.

Next to a professional black and white photo of Naya looking so stunning, Sean wrote, “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”

He then got deeply personaI, sharing “I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya,” along with a blue heart emoji and prayer hands.

Sean and Naya had quite the romance. The two started dating in April 2013 after crossing paths a number of times at major industry events. They went on to show off their love at the MTV VMAs, The Trevor Project Live in Los Angeles, and more events where they couldn’t have looked happier. By October of that year, the two became engaged and were set to wed in July 2014.

Unfortunately, the couple called off their engagement and ended their relationship by April 2014. Naya went on to marry actor Ryan Dorsey in July of that year. The two exchanged ‘I dos’ on the day Naya was initially going to marry Sean. They welcomed their son together, Josey Hollis Dorsey, in 2015.

Prior to her loss, Sean was already showing his support to those holding out hope that Naya would be found. The rapper ‘liked’ a number of tweets from fans concerned about Naya, hoping that she would return safely home to her son and family. “Prayers out to Naya Rivera,” read one of the tweets that Sean ‘liked.’ “I hope she is ok.”

Rescuers had been searching for Naya after she went missing on the afternoon of July 8. The actress and singer rented a pontoon boat at roughly 1 p.m. on July 8 to take out on Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles, accompanied by her four-year-old son. The two went for a swim, but Naya never made it back aboard the craft. Another boater found Josey alone on the vessel in his life jacket after 4:30pm, with Naya nowhere in sight. After her body was recovered, the Ventura County Medical Examiner ruled her death was due to accidental drowning.