Big Sean ‘Likes’ Several Tweets Praying For The Safe Return Of Naya Rivera 6 Years After Split

Despite going through a messy breakup with Naya Rivera in 2014, Big Sean is desperately praying for the actress to be found safe after officials confirmed she went missing on July 8.

Big Sean has not officially commented on news that his ex, Naya Rivera, went missing and is presumed to have drowned. However, he did catch wind of the story on Twitter, and he ‘liked’ various tweets that prayed for the Glee star’s safe return. “Prayers out to Naya Rivera,” read one of the tweets that Sean ‘liked.’ “I hope she is ok.”

Prayers out to Naya Rivera 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. I hope she is ok. — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) July 9, 2020

Another message that he hit the ‘like’ button for read, “Praying they find Naya Rivera.” He also ‘liked’ two posts about calling the county of Ventura Sheriff’s office to push for the search for Naya to resume. “Since they want to suspend the search for Naya Rivera, let’s inform them that the world is watching,” one of the tweets said. “KEEP SEARCHING FOR NAYA RIVERA HER SON NEEDS HER!!!!”

since they want to suspend the search for naya rivera let’s inform them that the world is watching. KEEP SEARCHING FOR NAYA RIVERA. HER SON NEEDS HER!!!!! (805) 654-5000 county of Ventura (805) 465-6650 sheriff’s office hotline 805-981-5301 EMS hotline https://t.co/c6YrsOxog3 — kate (@tcgallavich) July 9, 2020

Naya and her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, rented a boat on Lake Puru in Southern California on July 8, officials confirmed. Around three hours later, another boater spotted the water vehicle drifting in the lake, with the child asleep on-board. He was wearing a life vest, while another adult life vest was found on the boat.

Although officials were not able to get much information out of the toddler, he did tell them that his mother never came back on the boat after going in the water for a swim. A dive and air team began to search for Naya immediately, but they had to be suspended at nightfall. It’s expected that the search will resume “at first light” on the morning of July 9.

Naya and Sean went public with their romance in April 2013, and were engaged by that October. They had a wedding planned for July of the following year, but broke up in April. Naya went on to marry Ryan Dorsey on the wedding day she initially had planned with Sean (she and Ryan would split for good in 2017).

It was no secret to fans that Naya and Sean’s split was pretty messy. He famously released the diss song “I Don’t F*** With You” in 2015, and many are convinced that it’s about his breakup from Naya. In 2016, Naya opened up more about the split in her memoir, and admitted to catching Sean hanging out with Ariana Grande behind her back when they were engaged (Sean and Ariana then dated for several months in 2014 and 2015). Despite all that happened between them, though, Sean is obviously still hoping for the 33-year-old’s safe return home to her son and family.