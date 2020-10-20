Ellen DeGeneres’ Hair Makeover: Talk Show Host Ditches Pixie Cut For Swept-Back Do – Before & After

Ellen DeGeneres seemed to continue to reinvent her talk show when she showed off a different slick hairstyle than the one we’re used to seeing on her, during recent episodes this past week.

Ellen DeGeneres, 62, has a new way of wearing her hair and it’s looking great! The talk show host shocked viewers when she showed up on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show this past week with a short swept back hairstyle rather than the pixie cut she normally wears. Although she’s been wearing the new ‘do for about a week now, Instagram followers couldn’t help but comment on it on Oct. 20, when she posted a video clip of herself talking about Cardi B‘s accidental nude leak.

In the clip, which can be seen above, the comedian is wearing a white blazer over a buttoned up patterned top, jeans, and white sneakers as she flaunts her new eye-catching hair. Some fans simply asked what happened to her old cut while others complimented her on the change. “What happened to her hair?!” one comment read while another read, “nice hair!!”

In addition to the video above, Ellen revealed the new hairstyle in a parody pic that showed her hilariously imitating a sultry selfie from Kylie Jenner, 23, on Oct. 15. She was wearing a denim shirt over a black top and tan pants and sipping what looked like a glass of water as she put one hand up in her hair like the makeup mogul was doing in her own bikini photo, and used the caption to encourage others to vote. “Inspired by my friend @kyliejenner, here is my thirsty photo. Don’t forget to vote!” it read.

Ellen’s new look comes at the same time she’s been trying to reinvent her talk show in its 18th season after she made headlines for allegations that claimed she oversaw a toxic workplace this past summer. She immediately addressed the claims on the first episode of the new season and apologized while also accepting responsibility for what happened. “I learned that things happened here that should never have happened,” she said to viewers during the episode. “And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. And I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

Ellen went on to explain that she already made the positive changes she needed to go forward and called the new season ” a new chapter.” “We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future,” she explained. “We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter.”