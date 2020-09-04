‘Mad Man’ actor Jon Hamm showed off his fit physique as he stepped out in Los Angeles, revealing his natural grey hair.

Jon Hamm, 49, looked like a total silver fox when he was spotted en route to work on September 3! The Mad Men actor was seen texting as he walked to a voice over studio in Los Angeles, flaunting his buff physique and natural grey hair. Jon donned a white US Open tee with black pants and flip flops. The Emmy winner also made sure to mask up, opting for a red protective face mask adorned with cartoons of female superheroes.

It comes a couple of months after it was reported that Jon and his former co-star Anna Osceola, 32, were an item. The duo were most recently spotted last month doing some grocery shopping. The actor was a total gentleman as he opened a car door for his new love, en route to a butchers shop in Los Angeles on August 14. Jon kept his public appearance under the radar by opting for a baseball cap, while the brunette beauty followed suit by wearing sunglasses. She was also on crutches, and had one leg in a moon boot, so Jon made sure to stick close by her side.

The pair worked together on Mad Men in 2015 when Anna made a guest appearance on the season finale episode. Although it’s not quite clear when the pair first began dating, some fans have claimed they were spotted together as far back as March while Extra says they were seen on a coffee date back in 2017.

This isn’t Jon’s first high-profile relationship. The actor was with his longtime partner Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015. He previously spoke in interviews about the couple’s deep connection, but by 2015, their romance had run its course and the pair split. A few years later, in 2019, he was linked to Lindsay Shookus, after they were spotted in New York City together. Lindsay was previously linked to A-lister Ben Affleck: they attended a Broadway show together as well as an after party for Saturday Night Live.