Jon Hamm Holds The Door Open For GF Anna Osceola 3 Months After They Were First Spotted Together

Jon Hamm and his gorgeous girlfriend Anna Osceola, who was walking with crutches, were spotted leaving a butcher shop in Los Angeles, CA and he sweetly helped her get in a car.

Jon Hamm, 49, stepped out with his new gal pal Anna Osceola, 32, when visiting a butcher shop in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 14 and showed off his gentleman-like ways when he opened a car door for her. The actor was wearing a blue graphic T-shirt and black shorts during the outing while Anna wore a blue tank top and denim shorts. The new couple also both wore bandannas over their noses and mouths to serve as face masks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Anna needed assistance while only using one foot to walk, her beau stayed by her side while opening the car door as she got in. He kept his public appearance low-key by wearing a baseball cap and the wavy-haired beauty followed suit by wearing sunglasses. Although it seemed to be a casual outing, it proved that these two are getting comfortable enough to do everyday things together!

The outing comes just three months after Anna and Jon were first photographed while playing tennis together and just under two months since it was reported that they are dating. The pair worked together on Jon’s show Mad Men in 2015 when Anna guest-starred on the season finale episode. Although it’s not clear when they first began dating, some fans have claimed they were spotted together as far back as March while Extra says they were seen on a coffee date back in 2017.

Before Anna, Jon was romantically linked to Ben Affleck‘s ex Lindsay Shookus at the end of 2019. They were seen at a Broadway show together in Sept. and a couple of months later, in Nov., Jon joined the blonde beauty for a Saturday Night Live after party. They seemed to go their separate ways after that though since that was the last time they were publicly seen together.

Like Jon, his new lady love Anna, who is from Massachusetts, has a career in acting. In addition to Mad Men, she has appeared on shows like Law & Order True Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and NCIS and had a starring role on the show Greek from 2008-2009.