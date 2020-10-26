Sarah Hyland Reunites With Her ‘Modern Family’ Co-Stars For First Time Since Show Ended

Some of the ‘Modern Family’ cast got together for Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s 45th birthday and the mini reunion was exactly what we needed! Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen celebrated with the actor in Malibu on Oct. 24.

Just six months after the final episode of Modern Family aired, some of the cast reunited for the first time — and, the photos are everything! Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen, and Sofia Vergara celebrated Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s 45th birthday at the actor’s home in Malibu, CA, on October 24. Each cast member present shared the same group photo to their respective Instagram accounts, which also included Joe Manganiello cuddling his tiny chihuahua dog. The actor looks unrecognizable with bleach blonde hair in the new photos.

“Celebrating my 45th with some of my favorite people,” Jesse wrote in his caption on Instagram, noting that Julie knitted a hat for his and husband Justin Mikita‘s baby, Beckett Mercer. The couple welcomed their first child together in July of 2020. “I’m going to wear until he can fit into it and @sofiavergara gave me a beautiful gold candle that has a very unique shape,” Jesse continued, showing a photo of his new penis-shaped candle.

“So amazing to see these people again. And, yes, I’ll get a new mask tomorrow,” Julie wrote alongside the group photo, referencing her oversized black face mask that she’s wearing in the snap. Meanwhile, Sarah simply captioned her post with: “J’adore ma famille,” which means “I love my family,” in English.

Sofia’s presence at the mini reunion happened to be the actress’s first time out in seven months, she revealed on Instagram. “Thank u @jessetyler @justinmikita for our first Modern Fam reunion!!,” Sofia captioned her post, noting that the photo was “missing half of the gang!!! But so much fun!!!”

The Modern Family mini-reunion included lots of laughs, a candlelight dinner and plenty of cocktails. The entire group sported face masks amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Missing from the photos were cast members: Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, and Aubrey Anderson Emmons.

The cast of Modern Family left behind a legacy of laughter, love and (of course) family after the series finale aired earlier this year in April. For a total of 11 seasons, the group played one big dysfunctional family on-screen — but, that family aspect clearly didn’t end when the director yelled cut. Modern Family premiered in 2009, and went on to win five Emmys for outstanding comedy series.