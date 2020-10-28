How Iggy Azalea Feels About Her Split From Playboi Carti: She’s A ‘Very Strong Woman’

Iggy Azalea dropped the news that she had broken up with BF Playboi Carti just as she was showing off the first photo of their son. We have how she feels about being a single mom.

Iggy Azalea, 30, had remained just as private about the status of her relationship with boyfriend of two years Playboi Carti as she had about her secret pregnancy and what their baby looked like until just recently. On Oct. 25, she finally shared a photo holding their son Onyx, and revealed that she was done with the 24-year-old Atlanta based rapper. “Iggy is a very strong woman and being a mother, she’s even more committed to do what is right for her child. And to be a single mom is exactly what Onyx needs in her eyes,” a source close to the “Bounce” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Iggy is not looking to date someone new. Not looking to get back with Carti. She’s looking to be the best mother she can be,” our insider continues. “She isn’t going to stress on the reasons she broke up with Carti. It is sad but it is what it is and she has to move forward because if she doesn’t that will ruin her growth. Simple as that. She needs to step up, she is and is a very happy and proud single mom.”

On Oct. 25, Iggy took to her Instagram stories and called out Carti — real name Jordan Terrell Carter — without directly naming him. “You lost a real 1,” she wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s*** don’t eat y’all up inside?” The following day she again turned to IG stories to tell fans, “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

“They have been on and off for a while. When she came back to L.A. a few months ago [Playboi Carti] stayed in Atlanta. Then they were trying to figure things out so it was on and off, but Iggy has made it clear she’s done trying. She’s doing just fine without him,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “She has her baby boy and she’s so in love with him and with being a mom, she’s good.”

“Trust was the biggest issue, she just lost trust in him and ultimately doesn’t feel it can be regained. Loyalty is everything to her. She has been through enough to know the red flags and pay attention to them when she sees them. She took her time making this decision and feels like it is the right one,” our insider adds.

Iggy later explained to fans that despite their breakup, the former couple is lovingly co-parenting their son. “Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way so I wanted to clear the air,” Iggy wrote on Instagram on Oct. 26. “Onyx is so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”