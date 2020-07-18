How Kylie Jenner Inspired Iggy Azalea To Keep Pregnancy Private & Why She Won’t Share Baby Pics

Iggy Azalea knew she could ‘pull off’ a secret pregnancy with her son, Onyx, when she looked back on Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy with her daughter Stormi, and now she’s a ‘very protective’ mother.

Iggy Azalea, 30, shocked many people when she announced the birth of her son Onyx in an Instagram post on June 10 and now we’re learning she took her private pregnancy idea from Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy with her now two-year-old daughter Stormi! “Iggy saw how Kylie was able to totally hide her pregnancy and that kind of gave her the inspiration to try to do it too,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She figured if Kylie could pull it off she could too.”

“The crazy thing is that she actually didn’t stay in hiding the way that Kylie did, at least not to the same extreme,” the source continued. “But she was just able to throw people off by wearing baggy clothes whenever she did go anywhere.”

Iggy welcomed her baby boy, whose father is Playboy Carti, 23, earlier this year, and in her announcement post, she admitted she was waiting for “the right time” to tell her fans about the happy news. “But it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to be anxious to share news that giant with the world,” she wrote before revealing that although she wants to “keep his life private,” he’s not “a secret” because she loves him “beyond words.”