Iggy Azalea Confirms Playboi Carti Split Months After Birth Of Their Baby Onyx: ‘I’m Raising My Son Alone’

Singer Iggy Azalea has opened up about her relationship status, revealing she split from Playboi Carti after secretly giving birth to their son, Onyx.

Iggy Azalea is doing it alone. The 30-year-old “Fancy” hitmaker revealed she’s raising her infant son Onyx by herself, after calling it quits with Playboi Carti. The New Classic rapper took to her Instagram Story on October 23, sharing a series of blank images featuring nothing but white text. “You lost a real 1,” she began, adding, “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s**t don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Hours after her initial posts, Iggy returned to social media to confirm she was no longer dating the fellow rapper. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she wrote. Their split comes a few months after Igg revealed she secretly gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year. Upon announcing the news, Iggy wrote on Instagram, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that with the world.”

She then added that she wants, “to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.” Despite never hinting that she was expecting a little one, fans speculated that she had a baby on the way as far back as December 2019, with more rumors circulating that she gave birth some time at the end of April.

Most recently, she offered fans the very first look at her mini-me son. The dark-haired little boy was seen in two photos posted on Oct. 24, and he looked absolutely adorable! A glam Iggy posed with the little boy on her hip, showing off his stylish blue short and t-shirt ensemble (along with a trusty bib). Too cute!