Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti ‘Getting Serious’: Is He The Reason For Her New Look?

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s relationship is heating up and the sexy singer is looking better than ever. So, is her makeover all to impress her new love? Here’s what we know.

Iggy Azalea, 28, caused quite a stir on Oct. 24 when she posted some photos on Instagram that had a lot of her fans convinced she’d made some changes to her face. And now a friend of the “Kream” rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her glow up has everything to do with her new boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti, 22. Although our source refuses to address the plastic surgery rumors, they do dish that Iggy has been doing “everything she can” to blow her new man’s mind.

“Iggy is head over heels in love with Playboi Carti right now. He has her completely smitten. They’re getting serious fast,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “He’s only 22, but she’s saying he’s way more mature than any of her exes. She’s fallen hard for him. They’re practically living together lately. She got a house in Atlanta because he lives there part-time and she kept her house in L.A. too. So, they’ve been bouncing around together. All of Playboi’s attention and appreciation has got Iggy feeling sexy AF. She’s saying her new love is the secret to her glow up. She’s doing everything she can to impress him and just really feeling herself again thanks to him.” We’re so happy for Iggy! After everything she went through with her ex, NBA star Nick Young getting another woman pregnant while they were engaged, she deserves someone to treat her right.

One person that might not be so thrilled about Iggy’s new loved-up status is Tyga. The “Taste” rapper has been trying to date Iggy forever. The pair, who collaborated on her single “Kream,” have been openly flirtatious, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Iggy won’t get serious with Tyga because she worries about him being too much of a player. And, given that he appeared to admit to cheating on his ex-girlfirend Kylie Jenner in his song “King of the Jungle,” we can’t blame Iggy for being cautious. Of course her new boyfriend does go by the name Playboi, so we can’t help but question just how cautious she’s actually being. But let’s be honest, when it comes to love, caution usually goes out the window!