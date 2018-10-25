Iggy Azalea Appears To Have Had ‘A Lot More’ Plastic Surgery: Plastic Surgeons Explain Her ‘$10k’ Makeover

After Iggy Azalea debuted a new beauty look to Instagram on Oct. 24, stunned fans commented with hundreds of heart emojis. Two plastic surgeons explained why she may have appeared so ‘different’ to fans, who EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HL!

Fans were surprised but ecstatic after Iggy Azalea, 28, showed off a sharp chin and plump lips to Instagram on Oct. 24. “You look different in this pic but still hot,” one fan wrote under the shot, which you can see below. Another confused fan asked, “Is this iggy?” Most just raved over the “Kream” rapper’s beauty with friendly emojis and compliments, pointing out her “stunning” looks, as there was barely a negative comment to be found! While the Australian native has admitted that her nose and boobs have gone under the knife in 2015, two plastic surgeons EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife the possible reason behind the uproar in Iggy’s comments section. “Iggy Azalea has been open about her breast augmentation procedure, however, it appears there is a lot more to her plastic surgery procedures,” Dr. Daniel Barrett, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, told us. He broke down what exactly appears so “different,” in his professional opinion!

“Recent photos show fuller lips, heightened brows and a sculpted face. Her jawline appears slimmer and her nose smaller,” Dr. Barrett continued to explain. He then named the specific procedures that can achieve these results. For a slimmer jawline, injectables like Botox and Dysport can be injected into the masseter muscles, which are responsible for moving the jaw up and down. Eyebrows can also be injected for an extra lift, but it appeared that her “extremely heightened” brows were due to a surgical brow lift, according to him.

It’s important to note that while fillers are injected, a surgical brow lift is more invasive and usually requires making “incisions,” according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. As for Iggy’s seemingly bigger pout, Dr. Barrett explained that her “fuller lips are likely a hyaluronic acid filler.” Unlike Botox and Dysport, hyaluronic acid is already found in your body and is not a botulinum toxin. Dr. Barrett noted that hyaluronic acid fillers are “very popular among younger patients.” And he gave further insight into the nose job Iggy has mentioned before, claiming, “It does appear she had a surgical rhinoplasty as well to round out her nasal tip and reduce the bridge.”

Dr. Ryan Neinstein of Neinstein Plastic Surgery reiterated Dr. Barett’s claims, saying that in Iggy’s face, which now has “more curves,” she has “lower cheek [or] jaw filler and a touch of lip filler — giving her a more voluptuous look.” He also suggested “a treatment with some of the most sophisticated body contouring technology” could be responsible for the curves he now sees in her body. This technology, such as plasma for internal skin tightening, is only used by the “top luxury surgeons.” With the help of local numbing, these procedures can take minutes, and just up to a maximum of two hours, he further explained. However, Dr. Neinstein also credited Iggy for working hard, as he suggested she may be on a “new health and wellness routine.”

Fillers and body contouring technology aside, what about plastic surgery — you know, the old-fashioned way to achieve a makeover? Dr. Neinstein dished on the possibility. “If she has, it would only be with minimally invasive helium plasma skin tightening.” That would cost between $6,500 to $10,000, depending on the center, according to the plastic surgeon. Fillers, plastic surgery, contouring and whatnot, we think Iggy will always look “Fancy” to us, no matter if she undergoes procedures or not. Her body, her choice!