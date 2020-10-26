Ryan Phillippe Shades Ellen DeGeneres In Workout Selfie After Reports Of Her ‘Toxic’ Work Environment

There seems to be no love lost between Ryan Phillippe and Ellen DeGeneres. He shaded the rumored mean host on Oct. 24, following an internal investigation into an alleged toxic work environment on her show.

Now we know where Ryan Phillippe stands concerning Ellen DeGeneres and the controversy surrounding her daytime talk show. After the Big Sky actor, 46, finished an outdoor workout in LA on October 24, he came across a billboard for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He proceeded to snap a sweaty selfie, making sure to get the billboard in the shot, and wrote, “And remember to be kind…. Wait.”

NOT RYAN PHILLIPPE SLYLY DISSING ELLEN 💀 pic.twitter.com/f4XRtgdEHq — she/huh (@ginandtrauma) October 25, 2020

Ryan tends to keep a low profile in Hollywood, which is why some fans were shocked to see the actor throwing shade at the beloved host. Interestingly enough, Ryan’s ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon (with whom he shares daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17) has a well documented friendship with Ellen. Meanwhile, Ryan hasn’t appeared on the show in years.

For those who missed the meaning behind the Ryan’s diss — Ellen ends every show of hers with a reminder to “be kind” to one another. However, critics used the saying to troll the host after reports of a “toxic” work environment on set of The Ellen Show surfaced over the summer.

While rumors about Ellen’s demeanor (off-air) have swirled around the television circuit for years, the buzz reached a boiling point in July. — So much, that Warner WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation into The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Why? — The investigation stemmed from a Buzzfeed News article that published allegations of workplace misconduct from 11 unnamed current and former employees at The Ellen Show.

Ellen broke her silence about the allegations in an apology letter to her staff at the end of July. The Emmy winner wrote in part: “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Showwould be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Elsewhere in the internal memo to her staff, Ellen defended herself as she added, “I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”

The Emmy winner addressed the situation for a second time when her talk show returned to TV for its season 18 premiere in September. “I’m so happy to be back in the studio. There are a lot of things I want to talk about,” said Ellen in the beginning of the episode. “I learned that things happened here that should never have happened. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility,” she explained in part, adding, “And I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

Just hours after Ellen addressed the scandal on her show, producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss told HollywoodLife exclusively, “[The new season] is so exciting, so exciting. We have been waiting for a while and obviously the summer has gone by and we are excited to be back. We are excited to bring the life and love and the stuff that we have always done. But it is very exciting actually and it is going to be a very special season.”

Stars who’ve supported Ellen throughout the controversy include: Katy Perry, Kris Jenner, Kevin Hart, and Sofia Vergara.