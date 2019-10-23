Reese Witherspoon, 43, Looks Just Like Her Cute Son Deacon, 16, In Sweet Birthday Pic

Could these two be more adorable? Reese Witherspoon gushed about her son Deacon Phillippe on his 16th birthday where she called him kind, compassionate and so much more! Plus, he looked SO much like his mama in the pic she posted.

Get the tissues! Reese Witherspoon, 43, posted a cute photo with her son Deacon Phillippe, 16, on her Instagram on Wednesday, October 23. They both happily smiled for the camera, and he leaned his head on hers. “Happy 16th Birthday to this guy whose bright smile makes every day better!” she wrote. “Kind, compassionate, hysterical, friendly, and talented …I’m so lucky to have a son like you!” Aww! Her celeb friends, like Kate Hudson, 40, and Laura Dern, 52, left heartwarming messages for Deacon in the comments section, too.

Are you seeing double? Many fans of the Legally Blonde actress took note of how much her adolescent son looks like her. “Aww happy birthday to you both! He looks just like you, so adorable!” one follower wrote. Others had a hard time believing that the Oscar winner could have a child of his age. “Son? You mean THAT GUY IS YOUR SON? He looks like your brother! Congrats you both look great!” another follower chimed in.

Deacon’s big sister Ava Phillippe, 20, also poured her heart out in her own birthday dedication to him. “Happy happy sweet 16 to my cooler-than-me little brother with a heart of gold!” she wrote next to a photo of Deacon lying on a bunch of packing peanuts. “I couldn’t have gotten any luckier than to have your humor, love, and patience in my life,” You are always one of the funniest, most thoughtful, peaceful people in the room, and I couldn’t be prouder as your big sister of who you are and who you’re becoming. Happy birthday, D.”

Ava has received the same doppelgänger treatment for years from fans who constantly confuse her and her mother. They appeared quite identical during a casual outing in Malibu on September 24.

Reese appears to have an absolutely wonderful relationship with both Deacon and Ava. She’s often posting sweet pics with Ava, and she had fans cracking up when she hilariously tried to make a Tik Tok video with Deacon on September 29. He watched while she awkwardly attempted to do a variety of dance moves to songs including Salt N’ Pepa‘s “Shoop.” Happy Birthday, Deacon!