How naughty! Reese Witherspoon hasn’t always been the good girl that her image projects. She admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she has had sex in public, as well as doing it in front of her college roommate!

Well this is unexpected! Reese Witherspoon has admitted that she’s been into having sex in public! The Big Little Lies star appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show on Sept. 6 and played the always fun game of “Never have I ever” along with the host and fellow guest Pink, 37. The 41-year-old actress turned bright red when Ellen, 59, asked “Never have I ever done it in a public place?” Both Reese and Pink held up “I have” signs and the singer boldly laughed “This is easy,” indicating she’s no stranger to the practice. Reese was a little slower in showing her sign and even slyly asked what “it” was before Ellen schooled her that she knew exactly what the question meant.

Pink readily admitted that she had sex in a public park while Ellen pressed Reese about her location and she defiantly said “There will be no follow-up questions,” refusing to say where her dirty deed went down. “Never have I ever hooked up when someone else was in the room,” was another revealing question that the Legally Blonde star had a shocking “I have” answer to, although she nonchalantly said it took place years ago when she was back in college. Click here for more pics of Reese.

Reese and Pink both went on to admit they’ve gone topless on the beach and have each got tattoos that they totally regret. Ellen even asked if they’d ever got a lap dance from a stranger and the actress stood down on that one even though it looked like she had to think about it for a second. Ellen even showed a “I have” panel for that question and when pressed admitted it came courtesy of Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, 37. Where do I sign up for that?” Reese asked with a smile before Ellen told her she needs to host her own talk show to get that treatment. Hah!

