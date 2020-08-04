Kevin Hart, Kris Jenner & More Support Ellen DeGeneres After Online Backlash: ‘Love You For Life’

Stars like Kevin Hart and Kris Jenner are standing beside Ellen DeGeneres and offering their support following allegations made by former and current ‘Ellen’ staffers of mistreatment.

Kevin Hart is joining a growing number of celebrities who are standing by Ellen DeGeneres after a number of people took to social media to call for the eponymous Ellen host to step down. “It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly,” Kevin began the caption to his August 4 post, featuring a photo of the pair on Ellen’s talk show. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f**king planet,” Kevin’s message continued.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star, 41, went on to say that Ellen had shown his family nothing but kindness in the years that he has known her and shared his thoughts on internet culture. “The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here,” he asked.

Kevin went on to reiterate that he stands “by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate shit has to stop.” The actor and comedian shares his statement amid an investigation into the Ellen show’s workplace, where current and former employees have alleged a toxic work environment. “This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences,” Kevin explained. “It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen.”

Along with Kevin, recurring Ellen guest, Kris Jenner, “liked” a post from Ellen’s wife, Portia De Rossi. The August 3 post, featuring the phrase “I Stand By Ellen,” included Portia’s caption, “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support.” Portia, Kevin and Kris haven’t been the only celebs to show Ellen support.

Katy Perry also came out in support of Ellen in the early hours of August 4. “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the [Ellen show],” she began her tweet. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend,” she concluded her message.

The messages of love for Ellen from a number of celebrities come amid the ongoing investigation into the Ellen show’s work environment, after multiple current and former Ellen employees described for Buzzfeed News the atmosphere of toxicity in the workplace. Warner Media has since launched a probe into the show. A number of the serious allegations ranged from firings after taking medical leave, senior staff insulting a Black employee with racist comments, and other staffers being told to never speak to the host.

While Ellen did apologize in a letter she wrote to her staff, she also stated that the unnamed employees “misrepresented” her. “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

“I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop,” she continued. “As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”