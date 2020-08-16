Ellen DeGeneres & Kevin Hart Get Lunch After He Supports Her As She Fights To Heal Show Issues

Less than two weeks after Kevin Hart publicly defended Ellen against claims she fostered a toxic work environment, the pair were spotted dining together in California.

Comedian Kevin Hart, 41, joined pal Ellen DeGeneres, 62, for lunch, less than two weeks after he defended her on social media. The pair dined at Rosewood Miramar in Montecito on August 15, amid growing calls for the eponymous Ellen host to step down from her daytime talk show post. The Jumanji actor wore a light blue patterned button-down top, while Ellen opted for a similar blue Hawaiian shirt with a pair of grey capris. She also donned a silver watch, and wore her signature blonde hair slightly undone.

The pair sipped on wine at a table with an ocean view, while they engaged in an animated conversation. Kevin was seen using various hand gestured to emphasize his point, as he leaned in close to Ellen. Meanwhile, the actor’s pregnant wife Eniko, 35, was spotted at a nearby beach with their son Kenzo, 2, and his daughter Heaven, 15, whom he shares with ex Torrei Hart. Kevin, who also resides in California, made a public statement earlier this month in support of Ellen.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly,” he began in the caption of his August 4 Instagram post, which featured a snap of the pair on Ellen’s talk show. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f**king planet. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here.”

He went on to explain that he stands “by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate shit has to stop.” His comment comes amid an investigation that was launched into the Ellen show’s workplace, where current and former employees have alleged a toxic work environment. “This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences,” Kevin said. “It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen.”