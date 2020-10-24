Selena Gomez went live with her ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ co-star Timothee Chalamet while he was in line to vote. The actor admitted he ‘hopes’ Donald Trump loses the election.

Selena Gomez, 28, and close friend Timothee Chalamet, 24, had a candid conversation about the upcoming election on Instagram live. During the conversation, Timothee stood in line in Times Square to vote while Selena appeared to be at home in bed. “I wanted to talk about voting…We speak often, obviously, so it’s our job to make sure people vote,” the Rare Beauty founder said, once again urging her followers to ensure they are heard in the upcoming election.

My heart is saying that timothee is the cute boy pic.twitter.com/Xki9DXiPK0 — ᴮᴱMaryam⁷ and 600 others (@Selena49716543) October 24, 2020

Timothee, rocking a black face mask, didn’t hold back about his thoughts on President Donald Trump, 74. “I really hope this guy loses… oh man. I think in New York we’re safe, victory-wise,” he said, as Selena confessed she’s feeling “nervous” about the Nov. 3. election. “My stomach hurts because I’m nervous,” the Wizards of Waverley Place alum added. Selena also confirmed she voted “a couple of days ago” by mail. “I really wanted to go to do it in person but I couldn’t for certain situations…I got the ballot and it was so much fun,” she said.

During the candid chat, Selena — who released album Rare in January — reflected on how much she misses performing for her fans. “It’s so fun. I miss performing so much,” she said. While Selena hadn’t announced a 2020 tour, she scored her first Billboard number one with the raw and emotional ballad, “Lose You to Love Me.” While she never named ex Justin Bieber, 26, by name in the song or in interviews, she hinted the tune was inspired by their nearly decade long on-again, off-again romance. Selena followed up the song with the positive and upbeat “Look At Her Now,” which she’s previously said is reflective of her current mindset.

Selena went on to note that she was “grateful” to see people paying attention to politics. “In a way I’m kind of grateful that people are really focused on this [election] and there are things to distract us,” she added. The Texas native took to Instagram to confirm she voted on Oct. 22, proudly displaying an “I Voted” sticker. “Just finished filling out my ballot!” she captioned the multi-photo post, which also included a candid snap of her marking the mail-in form. “I’m really proud of you. You’ve been all over this stuff and I know it’s making a difference. It’s really important,” Timothee said back to his A Rainy Day in New York co-star.