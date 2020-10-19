Watch
Beyonce & Kids Reunite With Family To Celebrate Solange’s Son’s 16th Birthday — Watch

beyonce blue ivy carter
AP Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24 : (L-R) Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. fmpg/MediaPunch/IPX
EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce , Jay Z and their kids were seeing hopping off of a flight from the Hamptons to LA on Sunday afternoon. The singer displayed a fuller figure in a tan t-shirt and jean shorts as she gave her little boy, Sir, a piggy back ride off the jet. Jay Z carried Rumi and Blue walked alone as the family avoided contact with many outsiders. 04 Oct 2020 Pictured: Beyonce, Jay Z. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA705660_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Beyonce, left, sits with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, center, and her mother Tina Knowles during the second half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Solange Knowles’ son turned 16 on Oct. 18, and his famous aunt, Beyonce, along with her cute kids, were on-hand for the celebration!

Beyonce was in full-on aunt mode when her nephew, Daniel Julez Smith, who goes by Julez, turned 16 on Oct. 18! In a video from the family get together for Julez’s birthday, Beyonce could be heard talking in the background. “I wanted to get a picture of Julez by the cake with the camera,” she said. The video featured Julez checking out one of his gifts while surrounded by a bunch of kids, and there appears to be a quick glimpse of Bey’s daughter, Rumi Carter, 3, at one point.

Julez is the son of Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles. Solange got married to Julez’s dad, Daniel Smith, when she was just 17 years old in 2004. She gave birth to Julez later that year. Solange and Daniel divorced in 2007, and she got re-married to Alan Ferguson in 2014. Unfortunately, that relationship ended after just four years, as the two split in 2019.

beyonc solange knowles
Beyonce and Solange Knowles at an event together. (AP Images)

Fans freaked out after briefly hearing Bey in the background of Julez’s birthday video. The singer has been keeping a fairly low profile amidst the coronavirus quarantine, so any quick sighting has been enough to tide fans over for a bit. Over the summer, Bey and her husband, JAY-Z, along with their three kids (Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3) spent a lot of time in the Hamptons. During the beachy getaways, they were photographed hanging out on luxurious yachts, at the beach and more.

beyonce sir carter
Beyonce carries her son, Sir Carter, on her back at the airport. (MEGA)

Following their summer in the sun, the family spent some time in New York City. They were photographed arriving in Los Angeles earlier this month, and fans swooned over the sweet pictures of Bey carrying Sir on her back at the airport, which can be seen above. With so much time away from work due to the coronavirus this year, Bey and Jay have definitely taken advantage of all the hours spent with their little ones!