Beyonce Gives Son Sir, 3, A Piggyback Ride As Family Sneak Away On Flight Back To LA From The Hamptons

Being the son of Beyonce has its perks. When Sir Carter and the rest of his family arrived in Los Angeles after a long flight, he exited the plane while riding on his mom’s back. Cute!

There probably aren’t a lot of people on planet Earth who can say that they’ve gotten a piggyback ride from Beyonce. Bey, 39, and her family — Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter — touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 4), ducking out to the West Coast after a low-key stay in the Hamptons. Though Jay, 50, Blue, 8, and Rumi, 3, walked off the plane like any normal passenger, Sir, 3 got the VIP treatment. He slung his arms around Bey’s shoulders in a piggyback ride off the jet, according to MEGA. It was an adorable display of motherhood from a woman often regarded as being larger than life by her fans and followers.

Beyonce was also the picture of motherly love in mid-August, cradling Rumi while enjoying a boat day out in the Hamptons. Actually, Bey was spotted with a child in her arms frequently during this holiday out east. When hopping on a luxury boat on Aug. 24, Bey rocked a pair of daisy dukes while holding Rumi. Two days later, Beyonce returned to the docks with Rumi in hand, and the resemblance between Rumi and older sis Blue Ivy could not have been any clearer.

The Carters spent the summer out in the Hamptons, arriving in the posh Long Island neighborhood in the middle of June. Just like she did when flying out to LA, Beyonce was seen carrying one of her kids – this time, Rumi – while getting off the plane in New York’s East Hampton airport. From there, the hip-hop power couple and family enjoyed a summer of “bike rides, playing on the beach with kids and BBQing,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Bey and Jay “love it there, and it’s been the perfect place to be during the pandemic for them because they have a ton of property and everything they need.”

Because they’re two of the biggest stars on the planet, Beyonce and Jay-Z don’t often have time to relax. With COVID-19 forcing the world to hit “pause,” the two were given a rare “sense of calm[ness]” while relaxing out in the Hamptons. This doesn’t mean that they weren’t still making money moves. Jay-Z was spotted chatting with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during this East Coast vaycay.

While this Hamptons trip was full of family bonding, the parents made sure they got some time away from the kids. Beyonce went incognito while venturing into NYC in late August, and a month later, she and her hubby had a date night in the Meatpacking District. With the weather getting colder, Jay and Bey bundled up for a dinner date at Scarpetta, a trendy Italian eatery in Manhattan.