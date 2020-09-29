Kylie Jenner is playing dress up at her $36 mansion again, this time wearing a tiny ab-baring white crop top. She teased her fans while doing sexy adjustments to the garment in IG photos.

When Kylie Jenner doesn’t have much to do around her palatial $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion, she usually turns the camera on herself for some sexy Instagram shots at home to reward her fans. The 23-year-old thrilled her 196 million followers on Sept. 29 by flaunting her tight bare abs and slim waist in a super tiny white crop top. The triangle style wrapped around her back at just below her chest-line, and tied around the neck. It could have passed for a swimsuit top, as she’s worn bikinis with a similar style and fit.

Kylie played with the top in several photos. She hiked the garment — along with her bosom — up seductively with both hands in one sultry snap. In another picture she pulled it down slightly. Kylie also did it while she apparently couldn’t see, pulling a beanie featuring a rim of pink and grey lattice pattern down over her eyes. The mom of one paired the crop top with tight faded button-up blue jeans that fit her famous curves perfectly. The look was nearly identical to another white crop and jeans pairing that Kylie wore for some IG photos at her mansion on May 7, 2020.

Kylie posed for several snapshots at the sliding glass door of her master bedroom where it opens up into her backyard, showing off the palm tree behind her that sits in the grass between her resort-style pool and tennis court. Kylie has been showing off parts of her amazing mansion on social media lately and fans wanted to see more.

User @svansh866 begged, “We want a house tour Kylie,” as fan @ladyjulietcapulet told him, “@svansh866 whatt?? are u sure?? Just her dressing room takes 2 hours i think even more.” That might not be too far off, as Kylie shared snippets of her work-in-progress glam room on her September 28 Instagram Stories and it is beyond enviable!

The room features all of Kylie’s favorite magazine covers of herself framed on one wall, and shelves of perfectly organized products from her Kylie cosmetics and skin care brands were put together by Mary Astadourian from A Detailed Life. Kylie literally has a makeup closet with rows of lip kits in dozens of colors, makeup pallets, glosses, liners, and samples. The tycoon gave credit where credit is due, writing, “My love, Mary, comes through and makes everything look like a store for me. So organized. This was not me, I cannot take credit for this.”

Kylie has previously showed off her to die for accessories closet featuring her million dollar plus purse collection and shelf upon shelf of designer footwear. Some of the items are so precious they are behind glass like in a museum. She spent the summer curating the amazing room after moving in to the gorgeous mansion in April 2020. Now that it’s complete, she’s turned her attention to the breathtaking custom glam room.