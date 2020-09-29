Kylie Jenner Gives Fans Inside Look At Luxurious ‘Glam Room’ With Framed Magazine Covers & Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner took fans on a journey inside her incredible ‘glam room,’ filled to the brim with Kylie Cosmetics and her best magazine covers. The chic little nook is impeccably organized, to boot!

Even the most luxurious dressing rooms of our dreams can’t compare with what Kylie Jenner‘s working with. Nestled within her $36.5 million mansion lies Kylie’s luxurious “glam room,” she revealed on Instagram, giving her fans a look into where the magic happens — as in, where she gets glammed up before nights on the town! It’s still a work in progress, she wrote on her September 28 Instagram Stories, but it’s spectacular.

First up is her makeup closet, which features shelves upon shelves of Kylie Cosmetics products. There’s rows of lip kits in dozens of colors, makeup pallets, glosses, liners, and samples from her line with sister Kendall Jenner. The impeccable organizing isn’t her doing, she admitted. In the Instagram Story, she says “My love, Mary, comes through and makes everything look like a store for me. So organized. This was not me, I cannot take credit for this.”

She’s referring to Mary Astadourian from A Detailed Life, who reposted Kylie’s closet to her own page with a sweet message: “Thank you, @kyliejenner, for your kind words! Organizing for you is always a dream.” Mary is the mastermind behind Kylie’s sprawling (and deeply organized) handbag and shoe closet, which she revealed on her YouTube channel during a “What’s In My Bag” segment on September 14. You know, the one where she admitted she carries a pack of Uno cards in her $24,000 Birkin bag?

Kylie’s “glam room” also features a wall covered with neatly arranged framed prints of her magazine covers. They’re all there: Interview, Vogue, Glamour, Galore, Harper’s Bazaar — you name ’em. Talk about inspiration for when you’re getting dolled up.