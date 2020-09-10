Celebrity Closets: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More Share Pics Of Their Insanely Organized Closets

When it comes to celebrity closets, stars like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner spare no expense. — Their shelves are perfectly organized with designer clothes, shoes, bags and accessories. Go inside some of Hollywood’s hottest closets!

It used to be a rare occasion when a celebrity would share glimpses inside of their homes, especially their closets. However now, social media is filled with the unofficial-official closet selfie by stars including, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. It’s time to get up close and personal with designer attire by Givenchy, Dior, Prada and more.

Celebrities closets are not your ordinary “closets.” Stars store their expensive clothes in spaces that could generally be used as full-size bedrooms — or, if you live in New York City, an apartment. The Kardashian-Jenner family — including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall Jenner — have floor-to-ceiling shelves that are filled with color-coded items. Khloe even has an island-style piece of furniture in her closet, which holds accessories and other small, dainty fashion pieces. Take a look at some of the most elegant, organized and massive celebrity closets, below:

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has one of the most impressive closets we’ve seen to date. Her multi-shelf closet features white wooden floors and shelves with lights to highlight her pricey items. The mother of four has shared countless snaps inside her closet space, but this one puts the others to shame. The January 2020 snap shows Kim’s wraparound shelves that offer a 360 degree look at her bags, duffles and shoes. The Skims founder does most, if not all of her fittings for events and red carpets inside her lavish closet.

Melissa Gorga

It’s no surprise that Melissa Gorga has a closet fit for a queen. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star owns a popular clothing store in her home state called, Envy. She often wears her own styles on the hit Bravo show. Just like Khloe, Melissa has a center island in the middle of her closet that’s filled with Louis Vuitton luggage, Chanel bags and winter/fall boots. Behind her, sits a number of shelves that hold her sweaters, flip flops and bags. Elsewhere in the white garnished closet are racks of designer clothes. If you take a close look at the above photo, you’ll be able to spot an Envy bag from her store.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney’s closet is much darker than her sisters’. The Poosh founder has a dark wood finish in her closet space, as opposed to Kim, Kylie and Khloe, whose closets feature white walls. The health fanatic has a plethora of activewear stacked on shelves in her closet, as seen in the above snap. From Yeezy merch, to Adidas tracksuits and hoodies, Kourtney’s style is evidently more casual than her sisters. Although, she loves to mix it up with designer pieces, such as the pink fur coat that’s pictured hanging behind her in the photo.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s closet needs no introduction. — It’s an absolute work of art. Before her “closet clean out” in the beginning of 2020, the makeup mogul shared a closeup look at her colorful purse closet. Yes, she has one closet that houses her Birkin bags, among other high fashion purses. The design of Kylie’s closet is intricate to say the least. She has shelves that protrude out of the walls, which are covered with full-size mirrors. As for the rest of her closet? — Well, that could take days to go through.

Jeffree Star

Don’t underestimate the fabulous Jeffree Star when it comes to fashion. Although he runs a beauty empire, Star is just as creative when choosing the right top or shoes. Back in August, he shared a glimpse inside his closet, where his Louis Vuitton attire covers his hangers and racks.