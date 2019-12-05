Kim Kardashian Shows Off Massive Closet Full Of Purses, 100+ Pairs Of Shoes & More

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her new Skims Cozy Collection, but instead was overshadowed by her lavish closet full of 100s of pairs of shoes and designer purses! Now, THIS is something worth watching!

Kim Kardashian‘s closet is truly what fashion dreams are made of. The Skims founder, 39, shared a series of clips to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, where she filmed herself inside her massive shoe and purse closet — but, it wasn’t the closet she was showing off. Kim filmed herself standing in front of a full size mirror to show off her new Skims Cozy Collection, though it was her closet that had fans buzzing online.

The mom of four stood front and center as spotlights lined her four tier, wraparound closet. The space consisted of rows of designer bags including many Birkins, along with boots, stilettos, Louboutins and more. While Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have seen their fair share of the inside of Kim’s home and closets (yes, plural), this was a different kind of up close and personal glimpse into her wardrobe.

Bags lined the top shelf of the closet, from brown, to black and camel colored purses. The next shelf down featured a mix of more bags (mini ones, to be exact), and the start of her insane shoe collection, which appeared to be color coordinated. The third shelf featured more items of the same category. And, the last shelf was home to short, mid and tall boots in snakeskin prints, as well as nude, navy and black colors.

Omg Kim K closet is giving me so much life right now 😫😫😩🤩👠👠👠💼💼💼🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/x40Gyhhm46 — 🎀Shan🎀 (@ProverbsQueen) December 5, 2019

Kim’s shoe and bag closet 🙌 pic.twitter.com/a423GIIKq1 — The Wests (@kuwthewests) December 5, 2019

In one of the clips, Kim mentioned how “messy” her closet was at the time. However, it looked quite organized if you ask us. Anyway, she filmed herself to show off her new Skims Cozy Collection, which features four luxe lounge pieces made from soft yarn, including a knit robe, pants, tanks and shorts — all available in the colors, bone white, dusk, onyx, and cocoa.

Kim informed her 153 million followers that although the new collection is thick, it isn’t weight-baring on the body, making for the ultimate loungewear. She also mentioned that not only does she wear the collection casually, but she considers the cozy items to be pajamas as well.