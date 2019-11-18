Lisa Rinna Strips & Reveals Her SKIMS Shapewear In Hilarious Infomercial With Kris Jenner & Kyle Richards

Kim Kardashian’s 90’s infomercial dreams came true when Kris Jenner hosted ads for SKIMS along with Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards. Lisa even took off her dress to reveal the shapewear she was wearing.

This is genius! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner came up with a great new way to advertise Kim’s SKIMS shapewear line. Kris hosted a series of YouTube infomercials with friends of the family, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna, 56, and Kyle Richards, 50, doing the testimonials about how amazing the SKIMS products are. While the pair initially discussed the types of shapewear they were wearing, Lisa jumped out of her seat and untied her leopard print dress, exclaiming “Let’s just show it!”

The studio audience went wild with woops and hollers for Lisa’s bold act. But with a body as killer as hers, why not flaunt it? Lisa was wearing a pair of the SKIMS underwear that went halfway up her torso and a matching nude SKIMS bra. Of course Lisa’s no stranger to sharing her love of SKIMS. On Sept. 18 she posted an Instagram video of herself dirty dancing to Kanye West‘s “Gold Digger” while wearing nothing but a Skims sculpted bodysuit. “GET UP AND DANCE IN YOUR @SKIMS NOWWWWW!!!!!! I F—KING LOVE THEM @kimkardashian,” she captioned the video.

The three infomercials are amazing, as Kris interviews Kyle and Lisa and all three gush about how amazing SKIMS products are. Kyle revealed that she was currently wearing a one-thigh number that Kim designed so that when wearing a dress with a high slit, one leg can still show while the other will be toned by the shapewear. “How genius is this?” Lisa excitedly exclaimed while holding up the product. At the end of each segment a throwback “Call to order now” slide comes up showing the solutionwear they just talked about as well as the price, colors available and how all credit cards were accepted.

Kim, 39, shared the hilarious informercials to her Instagram on Nov. 18, the same day they dropped on YouTube and on her skims.com website. “@skims INFOMERCIALS are here!!!! Thank you @krisjenner @kylerichards18 @lisarinna for making my 90’s infomercial dreams come true!!! SKIMS.COM RESTOCKING WEDNESDAY of ALL shapewear and new styles too!!!!,” the entrepreneur wrote in the caption. Singer Ariana Grande responded in the comments with “I” love @krisjenner so much,” Khloe Kardashian wrote, “This was the best day ever!!!!!!! ⚰️⚰️⚰️” and Lisa herself left “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” as her comment.