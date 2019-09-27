Justin Bieber Seemingly Shades Lisa Rinna’s New Dancing Video: ‘You Gotta Chill’

Lots of fans were there for Lisa Rinna doing a sexy dance in her new Kim Kardashian SKIMS shapewear. But Justin Bieber thought the video was over the top and told her to ‘chill.’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna was so stoked to get her SKIMS shapewear by Kim Kardashian on Sept. 17. She modeled the thigh-length bodysuit and did a funky dance to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” in a video she posted to her Instagram. “GET UP AND DANCE IN YOUR @SKIMS NOWWWWW!!!!!! I FU*KING LOVE THEM @kimkardashian 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” she wrote in the caption and while plenty of fellow celebs applauded the sexy 56-year-old’s moves, Justin Bieber thought it was too much.

The Biebs wrote “You gotta chill” in the comments, which Lisa verified and was posted on Comments by Celebs. “How dare he tell a queen to chill,” a user named Olivia wrote while another fan told the Bravo star, “Please don’t ever chill, @lisarinna.” “Let the woman live her life,” a woman named Brigid wrote in Lisa’s defense. “Omg justin bieber is such a hater!!!! LOVE YOU @lisarinna” a fan named Tiana shared. Another pointed out that “chill is not exactly Lisa Rinna’s brand.”

However there were others who agreed with the 25-year-old singer. “Justin speaking for all of us👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” a user named Beth wrote while a woman named Kate added, “The biebs is right.” “The best thing Bieber has said in a while!” one person shared and another user wrote that, “Her dancing makes me cringe lol.”

Lisa can take heart in that her original dancing post got so much love. “Omg you are so so hot!!!!!!!! I love your dance videos!!!!!!!! 👑👑👑👑👑,” Khloe Kardashian told the RHOBH star. Her mom Kris Jenner wrote, “Hahaha this is AWESOME 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 love you Lisa!!! ❤️😍.” Designer pal Rachel Zoe left “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” emojis in the comments and actress January Jones praised her in a good way, telling Lisa “You are a maniac!! 👌🏻.”