Lisa Rinna, 56, Looks Ageless Dancing In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Underwear

Lisa Rinna should’ve been given a spot in Savage x Fenty’s NYFW show! The ‘RHOBH’ star proved she can swivel her hips in a pair of Rihanna’s lacy black lingerie, all to the tune of ‘S&M.’

Lisa Rinna, 56, knows the protocol after Rihanna, 31, gives you free Savage x Fenty swag. You blast the singer’s ultimate sexy anthem, “S&M,” throw on the lacy black lingerie set, and shake your booty! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did all that in an Instagram video she shared on Sept. 23, captioning it, “When @badgalriri sends you @savagexfenty 💕 YOU DANCE!!!!!!!!!!!” Roger that. Her co-star Dorit Kemsley, 43, was captivated. “Queen RINNA! 🙌🏼👑🔥 one HOT model!” the Bravo star gushed, while Jenny McCarthy, 46, commented, “God I love you.”

Lisa knows how to promote a product, because this isn’t the first time she turned into a dancing billboard. The reality television star busted a move in a taupe unitard from Kim Kardashian’s new shapewear brand, SKIMS, for her Instagram fans on Sept. 16. “GET UP AND DANCE IN YOUR @SKIMS NOWWWWW!!!!!! I FU**ING LOVE THEM @kimkardashian 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” Lisa wrote in her social media PSA.

Lisa has proven twice that she can strut her stuff, but sadly, she wasn’t on the Savage x Fenty runway for its Spring Summer 2020 show on Sept. 10. The RHOBH star did show her support for RiRi’s newest lingerie designs by sitting among the New York Fashion Week show’s audience, and she brought her two daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, to be her seatmates! Instead of a pair of RiRi’s merch, Lisa rocked a white blazer dress, while her daughters coordinated in black dresses and strappy heels.

For those not on Rihanna’s gifting/invite list, the Savage x Fenty show is available to watch on Amazon (the collection is available for purchase on the same website). It was the highlight of NYFW, with big shot stars like Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Normani and Laverne Cox taking the imaginative stage that was set more like a Broadway play than a catwalk. The performers’ list was just as star-studded: Halsey, Big Sean, Migos and DJ Khaled! In the audience, Lisa was joined by celebrities like Hailee Steinfeld, Lil’ Kim, Kacey Musgraves, Paris Hilton, Diplo and Ashley Graham.