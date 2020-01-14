Kim Kardashian, 39, Rocks A Pink Bikini While Lounging In Her Massive Closet

Kim Kardashian is currently vacationing in Mexico, but she had to try on swimsuits and pack before heading down south, so she shared a closet selfie in a pink bikini.

Kim Kardashinan‘s always on the go, and that means she spends a lot of time packing suitcases. The 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder recently headed off on a Mexican vacation and she spent plenty of time deciding on her choices of beachwear. In fact, Kim shared an Instagram mirror selfie on Jan. 14, which showed her sitting on the floor of her closet wearing a sexy pink bikini. The tiny top helped her show off plenty of her enviable cleavage, while the bottoms appeared to have high-cut sides.

Kim even added a pair of dark sunglasses to show fans how she’d look in her bikini while walking down the sunny beach in Mexico. She wore her hair in a high ponytail while snapping the pic. It appeared she was weighing her swimwear options, as Kim had what appeared to be an orange string bikini lying next to her on the ground as well.

“Always packing”, Kim captioned the photo, which she posted after she arrived south of the border. We know this because Kim was photographed earlier in the day, frolicking on a beach in Cabo next to the shoreline. Kim’s bikini of choice was an off-white number with a halter top that tied around her neck and tiny bottoms that showed off her incredible abs. She later changed into an orange monokini for another beach romp, so she clearly put a lot of thought into her swimwear wardrobe to flaunt her amazing body.

The mom of four admitted in Nov. 2019 that she had gained back 18 pounds from when she was at her thinnest, weighing just 116 pounds in August 2018. Ever since then, however, she’s been working out hard with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. “So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” she captioned a Nov. 2 Instagram video of their exercise session.

“Sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago,” she continued. “To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs,” she shared. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40,” she added, as Melissa chimed in, “You’re going to be 39 going on 21.” From how amazing Kim looks in her bikini mirror selfie, we think she’s well on her way to that target goal weight!