Kim Kardashian, 38, Is Queen Of The Bikini In Gold Suit On ‘KUWTK’ After Nasty Fight With Kourtney

After feuding over fashion and their contributions to the world, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian put aside their beef to enjoy a pool day at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion on ‘KUWTK.’ Kim was a knockout in her tiny yellow bikini!

A pool day was much needed on the Sept. 15 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s spats were responsible for much of the drama that went down on Sunday’s episode, but the sibling war didn’t stop the sisters, along with their kids and Khloe, 35, from later lounging by the pool in Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion in April. Yes, not even that “miserable human being” line that Kim, 38, threw at Kourt, 40, earlier in the episode. Instead of dishing out more beef, Kim instead let her bikini take the center stage!

The KKW Beauty owner looked trim in her gold two-piece set, which featured thin straps, underwire cups and a high-leg cut on the bottoms. Kim filmed the episode eight months after she admitted to dropping down to 116 pounds! Kourt also packed a stylish suit for the trip, in honor of the occasion — Coachella. The Poosh founder rocked a studded nude bikini with cat-eye sunglasses, which she conducted a photo shoot in with the help of Khloe’s iPhone (Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 7, also picked up an iPad to snap pictures of her mom at one point).

The pool scene allowed viewers to take a breather after multiple tense conversations between Kourtney and Kim that played out earlier in the episode. Dressed in a Cher-inspired look, Kim had called Kourtney during a fitting with the Thierry Mugler team for the Met Gala — that led her older sister to ask if Kim’s dressing up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween. Ironically, Kim then learned from Thierry Mugler’s manager that Kourtney’s own stylist had been reaching out to the designer for potential looks. This later led Kim to suggest that Kourtney is copying her style — an accusation that her sister vehemently denied in a heated FaceTime call.

That wasn’t their only fight. Kim also wasn’t happy with Kourtney’s potential outfits for her upcoming 40th birthday party, which branched off into a whole new argument over texts. Reading these messages, Kourtney told her friend Sarah, “I said, ‘You’re going to school to become a lawyer to help the world, and these are the kinds of problems you have?’ And she’s like, ‘You’re really a miserable human being, and you keep not understanding the issue because you all of a sudden turn into such a humanitarian and talk about the world’s issues, which you’ve not contributed one ounce to the world.'” Kim was recapping the same fight with their mom, Kris, who revealed that she called Kourtney a “fake humanitarian h**.” We repeat, a pool day was much needed.