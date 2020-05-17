Kylie Jenner channeled the 1990s when she posed in a casual but flattering outfit that included a white top that showed off her abs, baggy jeans, and long straight blondish locks.

Kylie Jenner, 22, brought on major nostalgic vibes when she shared some pics that showed her rocking a 1990s-inspired wardrobe. The makeup mogul wore a white crop top that helped to reveal her toned abs, baggy jeans, and white, yellow, and gray Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The beauty posed in front of a wall and gave the camera a fierce look that helped to show off her confidence and gorgeous features and it didn’t take long for fans to compliment her on the epic snapshots.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote while another admitted she was “looking so good.” Many followers also left her heart-eyed emojis and another revealed that they “liked this mood.” The reaction to her latest pics was one that Kylie is used to since most of her eye-catching pics receive a plethora of positive words from her admirers but we can bet it’s still something she appreciates!

Kylie’s not the only one in the family who impresses with photos though. When she’s not posting pics of herself, she’s posting pics of adorable moments with her two-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, 28. One of her most recent pics shows the tot wearing similar Nike sneakers to the ones she wore in her latest pics and it was quite the sight to see. The kicks were Travis’ new Nike Air Max 270 React sneakers and she wore them well as she also wore a T-shirt from his merchandise line.

We’re used to seeing Kylie looking fabulous in most of her photos and it’s always a delight to see. Whether she’s flaunting a modern style or a throwback style, she knows how to wear it well and we’re excited to see what she comes up with next!