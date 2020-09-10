Garcelle Beauvais Is ‘Not Surprised’ Denise Richards Quit ‘RHOBH’: She ‘Had Enough’

Despite calling Denise Richards’ exit from ‘RHOBH’ a ‘plot twist,’ Garcelle Beauvais isn’t the least bit surprised about the news. Here’s what she had to say in a new interview on September 10.

Garcelle Beauvais thinks Denise Richards was fed up with being the center of negative attention on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — which ultimately led to her exit from the show. The actress, and newly crowned cohost of The Real, discussed Denise’s exit on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on September 10.

“Let me just say, I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised with the way things went,” Garcelle said, explaining, “I mean, I think, you know, this was a really hard season for her and I think, when you’re being constantly talked about, and I think it, you know, it could affect your marriage, it could affect your kids. I think that’s where she was coming from. And it was like, just back off a little bit, not every dinner needs to be about this,” she continued, adding, “And I think she’s just had enough.”

Fans of RHOBH will know that Denise has been accused all season of having an alleged affair with former BH full-timer Brandi Glanville — during her marriage with Aaron Phypers. Denise has vehemently denied the affair allegation since the news was reported in early January. However, Brandi continues to insist that the two had an intimate relationship. She’s even gone as far as sharing alleged private text messages between the two with the RHOBH cast, as well as a photo that appears to show Brandi and Denise kissing.

News of Denise’s departure from RHOBH became public on September 9. A representative for The Bold and the Beautiful actress confirmed the news to our sister site, Variety.

As for Garcelle’s relationship with Denise, the longtime friends are still going strong. “I think friendship is everything,” Garcelle said. “And you don’t throw a friendship away because there’s a rumor about someone. I mean, you know, and that’s, that was my stance, you know, loyalty till the end.” In previous episodes of RHOBH this season, Garcelle explained that she’s been friends with Denise since before she joined the show.

The Jenny McCarthy Show airs Mondays through Fridays at 10:00 am ET on SiriusXM Stars (ch. 109).