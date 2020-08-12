‘RHOBH’ Preview: Denise Richards Shades Her Co-Stars As ‘Mean Girls’ Amid Brandi Glanville Drama

Denise Richards bemoans that she’s on ‘the worst trip’ of her ‘entire life’ amid the ‘RHOBH’ cast’s getaway to Rome. Her co-stars quickly clap back in this preview for the Aug. 12 episode.

Next up on the menu: another tense dinner amid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip in Rome. In Bravo’s preview for the Aug. 12 episode, Denise Richards, 49, lashes out at the cast for acting like “mean girls,” seemingly a reference to “The Plastics” in the classic 2004 movie of the same name. It’s an accusation that Denise’s co-stars don’t take kindly to.

“I have to say this, because this has been probably the worst trip I have ever been on in my entire life. I don’t deserve this and you know that,” Denise informs her co-stars at the dinner table. At another cast dinner earlier in the trip, multiple cast members confronted Denise over not-so-nice things she allegedly said about them, according to allegations from RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville. Denise was sent over the edge, however, when Teddi Mellencamp revealed that Brandi said she “had sex” with Denise during the July 29 episode. Denise adamantly denied all the rumors.

Now, fast forward to the latest cast dinner in Rome; the RHOBH ladies don’t think they’ve been giving Denise too hard of a time. “Who do you feel attacked you? I did not attack you,” Kyle Richards — whom Brandi directly told the hookup rumor to — tells Denise in the preview clip above.

“Wait, you have not attacked me?,” Denise asks, flabbergasted, before continuing, “You dragged in Brandi, that’s not f–king cool.” Then, Denise addresses the group: “And you know what, it has gotten to the point—this is the god’s honest truth—where it is mean girls.” The cast is taken aback.

“If being a mean girl is standing up and saying how you feel and not backing down from that, well then, I’m a motherf–king mean girl. Till the day I f–king die,” Erika Jayne says in a confessional, while Lisa Rinna makes a similar defensive statement in her own confessional: “Are we afraid to face each other and go at each other? Absolutely not.”

The RHOBH ladies at their cast trip in Rome. (@lisarinna/Instagram)

At the table, though, it’s Teddi who chimes in to say that she’s “glad” Denise shared her true feelings, but also, “I think calling a group of people mean girls when you say you’re not a judgmental person is very sh-tty.” Denise defends her “mean girls” accusation by saying that is simply her “experience and observation,” before she later rants, “I am being brutally honest, that is the truth, and you keep bombarding me and it’s not f***ing cool!”

Dorit Kemsley tries to play the role of mediator — “I don’t believe anyone wants to hurt you deliberately,” she says — but the clip ends on someone making an abrupt exit from the dinner table. Find out who that is by watching the preview above!

In real time, the cast has long been back Rome, and filmed the Season 10 reunion on July 16. As for how the cast felt towards Denise at the time, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “They just want [Denise] to be truthful and feel like she’s not about a variety of things, but they really don’t care if she did or didn’t have the affair. Most of them seem to believe Brandi.”