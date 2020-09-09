Erika Jayne Seemingly Shades Denise Richards As Garcelle Reacts To Her ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Erika Jayne shared a saucy message just two hours after Denise Richards’ departure from ‘RHOBH’ was announced! Garcelle Beauvais also seemingly reacted to the sudden exit, but with a much different message.

Erika Jayne, 49, left a very blunt message right after Denise Richards‘ exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was announced! Just two hours after Denise’s rep confirmed the shocking news to our sister website Variety on Sept. 9, Erika made a Twitter post that left Bravo fans in an uproar.

“Bye,” Erika tweeted with a hand-wave emoji. And that’s not all! The Pretty Mess author even added a pretty savage GIF: a little boy rudely slamming a door in a girl’s face from the ’80s sitcom Small Wonder. Granted, Erika didn’t tag any names and posted the tweet right before part two of the Season 10 reunion airs, so she could’ve been subtweeting about something else.

Erika’s tweet rubbed many fans the wrong way, like one who replied, “What has Denise done to you specifically that warranted this post? I’m still trying wrap my head around what exactly you are so mad about in all sincerity.” Another fan on Twitter wrote, “That’s not nice. What happened to women supporting women?”

Meanwhile, Garcelle Beauvais shared a much more cordial message after Denise’s big news broke. “PLOT TWIST,” read a text post on the actress’s Instagram, and she elaborated in her caption by writing, “#plottwist Things just got interesting…” It’s no surprise that Garcelle shared a friendlier post than Erika, seeing that she was the only RHOBH star who actively took Denise’s side amid the soap star’s affair scandal with Brandi Glanville.

With the exception of Garcelle, Denise has been at odds with her RHOBH co-stars throughout Season 10. Brandi claimed on the show that she hooked up with Denise, who is married to Aaron Phyphers, during a conversation with Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp. This claim was brought to Denise’s attention during the cast trip to Rome, which she adamantly denied. But Teddi and Kyle, in addition to Erika and Lisa Rinna, weren’t sure if they could believe Denise.

The drama wasn’t just related to the affair scandal. The cast has also confronted Denise with things she allegedly said behind their backs, according to Brandi’s claims, which Denise also denied. Tensions get so bad, Denise called out her co-stars for acting like “mean girls” at one point during the cast getaway in Rome! In response to that accusation, Erika said in a confessional on the Aug. 12 episode of RHOBH, “If being a mean girl is standing up and saying how you feel and not backing down from that, well then, I’m a motherf–king mean girl. Till the day I f–king die.” So, it’s no surprise Erika wouldn’t shy away from penning a saucy tweet!