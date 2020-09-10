Brandi Glanville Claims Denise Richards’ Rival Heather Locklear Supported Her Amid ‘RHOBH’ Drama

Brandi Glanville has revealed that Denise Richards’ BFF turned enemy Heather Locklear showed her support amid her claims that she had an affair with Denise.

It turns out actress Heather Locklear was on team Brandi Glanville during season 10 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Friend of the show Brandi claimed she had a wild affair with married cast member Denise Richards, who then said she barely knew the former RHOBH regular. Brandi, 47, has revealed that Heather reached out to her to thank her for bringing her story about Denise to light. Denise, 49, and Heather, 58, were famously once best friends…until she started dating Heather’s estranged husband Richie Sambora in 2006, just a few months after the couple of 11 years split. The women then became bitter rivals.

Brandi appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the Sept. 9 RHOBH reunion show, where she mysteriously did not appear…despite having a dress ready and other cast members openly wondering where she was (hint — they thought Denise had something to do with Brandi’s absence). Andy asked Brandi a viewer question, “What non Beverly Hills Bravolebrities would we be surprised to know have reached out saying they were team Brandi?” She then responded that the former Melrose Place star hit her up.

“I would say maybe Heather Locklear,” Brandi replied while giving her head a teasing roll. Andy’s eyes grew big and he lit up, asking “Really?” in a juicy tone. He then asked her if they’d been DM’ing each other. “Heather just reached out to me and said ‘thank you’ with a bunch of hearts and prayers (emojis). And I was like…it just made me feel like I was bringing this side of Denise out for everyone to see and I wrote back ‘the truth always comes out,’ and she wrote a bunch more hearts,” Brandi explained.

Brandi wanted Heather to come on WWHL with her as a show of support. “And then I said ‘hey you should be on Watch What Happens Live with me and she said ‘I’ve already had a cease and desist from Denise, so I’m not going to do it,'” Brandi explained with a serious look on her face. Denise allegedly served Brandi with a cease and desist letter during RHOBH season 10’s filming, trying to to prevent Brandi from publicly discussing anything about their alleged affair.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna called out Denise during the reunion as to why Brandi wasn’t there to tell her side of the story. Brandi had initially told Teddi Mellencamp and Kim and Kyle Richards in a RHOBH episode that aired in July about having a sexual affair in 2019 with Denise, who is married to actor Aaron Phypers. When confronted about it during a cast trip to Rome, Denise denied the whole thing and said she was nothing but acquaintances with Brandi. It then caused enough turmoil that she quit filming with the rest of the cast after the blow up.

During the reunion when Brandi’s absence was brought up, Denise got snide and asked, “Where is Brandi?”, but Lisa shot back, “Hold on — you know what? This is bulls***. Why isn’t Brandi here to do this with you!” seeming to hint that it was because of Denise’s cease and desist order against Brandi. After all of the alleged affair drama, Denise has ended up quitting RHOBH after two seasons. Her departure was confirmed to our sister site Variety hours before the RHOBH reunion special and WWHL aired.