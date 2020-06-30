‘RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna Takes A Swipe At Denise Richards After Brandi Glanville Kissing Pic Goes Viral

Interesting timing. Lisa Rinna shared photos of Denise Richards from the dramatic ‘RHOBH’ cast trip in Rome — just one day after Brandi Glanville swore she kissed Denise in that infamous photo!

This doesn’t seem to be a coincidence! Shortly after Brandi Glanville shared a photo of herself kissing whom she claims to be Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna appeared to jump in on the drama. Lisa shared group photos with none other than Denise on June 30. Not only that, but they were snapped in Rome — AKA, the place where the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reportedly “confronted Denise about her [alleged] affair with Brandi,” according to the Daily Mail report that first broke news of the scandal (which Denise has denied) in Jan. 2020.

“LA DOLCE VITA [heart emojis] ROME IS COMING,” Lisa captioned the photo, which showed herself posing on a Roman street with her co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and of course, Denise. The next sightseeing photo included the whole cast. Again, Lisa wrote, “ROME IS COMING.” That certainly sounds like an alert — or warning — of major drama that’ll play out soon!

It was interesting timing for Lisa to post these vacation photos, since RHOBH doesn’t resume until July 8 (the show is on a one-month hiatus). Just one day before posting the photos, Brandi insisted on Twitter that the woman whose cheek she was kissing in her viral photo was “1 million percent DR” — as in Denise Richards. Brandi also wrote that the woman was “not a DR look alike.”

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

There has also been much talk about this cast trip to Rome, which was filmed in Nov. 2019. Erika even gave us a tease of this drama to come while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in April. “There’s a long build up to what happens in Rome with the revelation of Brandy and Denise and the reason that the women are told this is because it wasn’t just something that happened between Brandy and Denise,” she explained to us at the time.

Erika went on to reveal that the cast addressed Denise with “things” that she allegedly said about her co-stars. “That’s really where the conversation is, but before that there’s lots of little signs that give us a hint that maybe Denise — You know, really doesn’t like us…there are a lot of instances that lead up to the revelation in Rome, but it’s not just about Brandy and Denise. It’s also about what Denise has said about us as a group to Brandy, and we find that out,” Erika explained. Well, like Lisa said, this vacation drama is soon “coming” to our screens.