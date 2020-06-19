Heather Locklear Is Engaged To Boyfriend Chris Heisser: ‘Melrose Place’ Star Getting Married For The 3rd Time

Heather Locklear is engaged! The gorgeous ‘Melrose Place’ alum said ‘yes’ to her high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser, and the couple couldn’t be happier!

Heather Locklear will walk down the aisle to marry her high school sweetheart, Chris Howard, in the near future. The Melrose Place alum, 58, will tie the knot for the third time and has been engaged for quite some time. “They are really happy together,” a friend close to the couple shared with People. “Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her.”

Heather and Chris were high school sweethearts and reconnected years later after her divorce from Riche Sambora in 2007. Chris was Heather’s on-again, off-again boyfriend while she battled substance abuse. After successful time healing, Heather and her love celebrated in a major way. The two have “been engaged since the end of April, as they were celebrating her year of sobriety.”

Throughout the couple’s relationship, rumors have swirled that the two could be calling it quits due to their numerous breakups. But each time there was speculation, Heather and Chris proved everyone wrong. In fact, the couple was seen together in Beverly Hills on Jan. 20, 2019 putting gas in Heather’s Porsche. The photos were captured just after Heather was placed on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold on Nov. 18 of 2018 after a fight with Chris, causing her to return to rehab.

For some time, Heather had a very difficult time managing her substance abuse, landing in and out of jail and rehab for a few years. Through it all, it seemed that Chris was there for her, despite the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship. Now, with the past behind them, the couple can focus on the future and begin to plan their wedding.

This will be Heather’s third walk down the aisle. Her first marriage was to Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee from 1986-1993. Following their divorce, she was married to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, with whom she shares her look-alike daughter, Ava Sambora, 22. After her marriage to Richie, Heather was in a relationship with her fellow Melrose Place alum Jack Wagner. The two announced their engagement in August 2011, but called it off by November that same year.